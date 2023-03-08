Five months ago, the community of Wagoner learned the ugly truth about the drug Fentanyl.

Today, they are on the battle line to try and help those to avoid the drug at all cost.

Unfortunately, Fentanyl is a growing killer.

The Fentanyl death total through 2021 was over 100,000. Last year’s mark has been estimated at 107,000, according to recently released statistics.

Wagoner community leaders wanted to hold another information assembly and possibly help to curb the drug problem that’s here and now.

The overdose lifesaver, NARCAN, was discussed as a way to help someone in the first meeting. This time, there was a demonstration on its use.

This meeting honored three law enforcement personnel who used NARCAN and saved lives.

Those spotlighted were Wagoner police officers Ty Wooton, Alex Deel and T.J. Ponds.

This meeting’s topics were broken down to four main issues:

Facts & Myths.

The Science of Addiction.

Responding to Overdose.

And, Recovery is Possible.

The meeting began with Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley stating that the Fentanyl problem has even reached Wagoner.

“The city wants to let you know what the dangers are,” Haley said. “Several locations have NARCAN (on hand). We’re not taking this lightly.”

District No. 27 Attorney, Jack Thorp, said the drug overdose rate has caused something to happen he has never seen before.

“The police now must save a life (when responding),” Thorp said. “I’ve never seen anything like Fentanyl … it’s flooding our streets.

“This is horrible. In 2021, we had over 100,000 deaths with Fentanyl. It’s targeting kids. We all have to act to save lives.”

Thorp wants to see these “peddlers of death” face tougher penalties when caught.

“Now, we charged six with first degree felony murder,” Thorp said of one case.

Thorp also pointed to different groups and organizations that help those with drug issues to get treatment. He pointed to the WRAP Project and Peer Recovery Specialists at the Wagoner Community Hospital for the good work out there already.

“I’m proud to be a gate keeper with those groups that also save lives,” Thorp added.

Angela Lindsey, Katelynn Churches and Kellie Odneal took the stage to show how to use NARCAN and the ways those in need can get help for a normal life again.

The sobering news of the night was the diabolical ways the drug manufacturers are trying get around the NARCAN lifesaver.

The drug kings are now adding a horse tranquilizer called “Xylazine” that makes the effectiveness of NARCAN lower.

On top of that, Xylazine eats a way at the body’s joints and muscles to tear a person apart from the inside.

Lindsey, Churches and Odneal talked about how to help a person battling drug issues. Each gave a great message of recovery.

Odneal had the best closing line during the event: “Keep hope alive!”