Drug prevention crucial amid fentanyl surge in Wagoner County, nation

“If we can reach out to the kids when they’re young, they shouldn’t be a problem when they get older.”

That’s a sentiment from Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell, and echoed by Dr. Suzanne Salichs, Grant Project Director and prevention advocate with the Wagoner Community Hospital. Together, they spoke to business leaders at the Coweta Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon about the dangers of using fentanyl, dealers living in Wagoner County communities and drug overdose protocol, education and prevention. All things, they said, that are extremely prevalent not only in Wagoner County, but in Oklahoma and the nation.

Dr. Salichs was first to speak, and she was equipped with numerous harm reduction items for show, including NARCAN to aid in overdoses and medical lockboxes to put up pills.

Most of the room was familiar with NARCAN — a narcotic spray used to treat overdoses in an emergency situation. Similar to a nasal spray, NARCAN, or Naloxone, can be sprayed into a nostril of a person that is overdosing. If that person does not come out of their overdose, a second plunge can be used on the other nostril about 90 seconds later. All Coweta police officers carry a box of NARCAN in their cruisers, and they always have it on hand at an overdose call, Chief Bell explained.

Ideally, if someone is going to using NARCAN on someone else, Dr. Salichs and Chief Bell recommend laying the person out on a surface before plunging them, however, it can be used when the person is sitting up or standing. Always call 9-1-1 immediately. Plus — if someone uses NARCAN on someone else before emergency responders arrive, leave the capsule next to them so responders know how many times it’s been distributed.

“NARCAN will not harm anyone, even if it’s not an overdose,” Dr. Salichs said. In fact, it’s even safe to use on babies. In one recent Wagoner County instance, an 11-month-year-old baby was administered four NARCAN’s and the baby lived.

Dr. Salichs said substance abuse is a detrimental problem in Wagoner County, and she’s seeing sure proof of it working at Wagoner Community Hospital. She recently conducted a bi-annual report from Sept 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022 keeping track of the number of people coming into the hospital and for what purpose. In that time period, about 1,200 people had substances in their body and 445 were taken into their mental health unit.

NARCAN, and other harm reduction items, are free, and can be picked up at the Wagoner Community Hospital for use.

Along with a 100-bed hospital and numerous specialty doctors, Wagoner Community Hospital is also home to a 32-bed mental health unit, and it’s always busy, she said.

In Bell and Salich’s views, NARCAN, and drug prevention education and prevention is more important than ever during this nationwide surge of fentanyl hitting the streets. They explained how cheap it is, yet it's so explosively potent. Dealers are pressing it into pills, and lacing it into other drugs, like marijuana and cocaine. Some addicts are even chewing fentanyl patches in hospitals, they explained.

“Fentanyl is very strong, and gives out a serious high,” Chief Bell said. “I’m not going to lie to you — it’s scary. Especially when I have to send out my guys and gals (officers) knowing fentanyl could be in that house.”

Chief Bell shared an array of newspaper articles about the dangers of fentanyl to the meeting attendees, and they were all jaw-dropping. The dealers, he explained, that many people refer to as the “Chinese Mafia” and the “Mexican Cartel,” are living in Wagoner County communities. The times of “delivering a pie” to your local neighbors are over. And it doesn’t just stop with fentanyl. Heroin, he said, is also making a comeback due to its cheap price tag.

“We don’t want to scare you, but it’s important we all talk to each other and distribute information when we can,” Chief Bell said. “If you’re out in the public and you see something that looks suspicious, say something. Call us.”

Besides 9-1-1, the Coweta Police Dept. can also be reached through their “Coweta PD” tip app. It can be found by going directly into the app store on an iPhone or Google Android devoice. Users can submit tips anonymously; provide pictures and video, and text in a message. Once a tip is submitted, the message goes directly to Coweta dispatchers and an officer gets assigned to it with all of the submitted information.

If you are looking for a place to dispose un-needed pills or needles, the Coweta Police Dept. has a drop box in their lobby. The Wagoner Community Hospital has one as well, and so does the Wagoner County Courthouse and Wagoner Police Dept. Nobody will ask questions about what you dropped off. Keep an eye out for numerous drug takeback days at local Walmart’s throughout the community hosted by other law enforcement agencies.

If you’re an organization that’s looking for a way to host a drug education and/or prevention presentation, workshop or seminar, Dr. Salichs’ can be reached at 918-614-5523. She will tailor the talk to any age group. As Chief Bell said, it starts with the kids.

“I’m a chief that believes our most important asset in the community is our kids,” Chief Bell said. “They’re intelligent, and a lot smarter than we give them credit for. We need to talk at their level as much as possible.”

