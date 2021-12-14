Drivers: Expect delays for Toys for Tots event in Coweta this week

The Coweta Police Department, in coordination with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, will redirect traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots distribution.

Barricade placement will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

CPD expects that vehicles will begin lining up at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Each day, the last vehicle in line will be designated at 5 p.m. and it is estimated to take four additional hours to clear the line.

Please be aware that the flow of traffic will impact neighborhood areas of entry/exit, city staff said.

Vehicle Route Changes include:

• East on SH 51 into the center turn lane to 111th

• East toward 273rd then turn north on 273rd to front gate of Armed Forces Reserve center

• Vehicles will not be allowed to turn east onto 111th from the westbound lanes

• Vehicles will not be allowed to cross OK-51 from the west