Driven for fair food: Drive-thru Coweta event deemed a big success

Vendors worked as fast as they could to put out fresh product, and patrons didn’t seem to mind the wait that at times spanned some 90 minutes.

“Most patrons have been very patient and very appreciative,” Allamby noted. “There have been a few that were not as patient, and we’re sorry they had to wait. But it takes time to cook things and it was all fresh.”

Scott Jarman, owner of SKJ Concessions, was a popular vendor. This would have been his 14th year to set up during the Fall Festival celebration.

Not only did he lose this year’s festival to the pandemic, but others as well – including the Tulsa State Fair. He admitted it’s been rough.

The concessionaire said the alternative Drive-Thru Food Fair in Coweta was simply awesome.

“It’s been a great day!” Jarman explained while making foot-long corndogs. “It’s been rough losing all our festivals this year. I did not think we would be this busy, but we’ve had them lined up for blocks. I just can’t believe it! I’m really impressed.”

In fact, he said Saturday was a busier day than what he would have seen at Fall Festival.

So what was the hot ticket item at his food booth?