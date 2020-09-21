Driven for fair food: Drive-thru Coweta event deemed a big success

In the movie ‘Field of Dreams’, a voice told the character played by Kevin Costner, “If you build it, they will come.”
That same mentality may have been what Coweta Chamber of Commerce officials were thinking when they planned a Drive-Thru Food Fair for the Saturday that would traditionally be the busiest day of the 46th Annual Fall Festival celebration.
With this year’s festival cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns, they came up with an alternative plan – to offer fair food in a safe way that would still maintain social distance for patrons, but still give them the tasty treats they have come to enjoy during the celebration.
Their plan was incredibly successful!
All day on Sept. 19, Bristow Ave. was lined with automobiles occupied by fair food fans. Business was brisk, and by the end of the evening, just shy of 400 vehicles had passed through.
Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby projected that the food fair would attract 466 cars, based on what happened at a similar event in Wisconsin. They got close.
“At 9 a.m. I got a little nervous when no one was here because I thought everyone would show up early. Then I wanted to go home because I was so overwhelmed,” Allamby said. “I knew they would come because our Facebook reach on the post about the fair reached 80,000. That was insane!”
Vendors worked as fast as they could to put out fresh product, and patrons didn’t seem to mind the wait that at times spanned some 90 minutes.
“Most patrons have been very patient and very appreciative,” Allamby noted. “There have been a few that were not as patient, and we’re sorry they had to wait. But it takes time to cook things and it was all fresh.”
Scott Jarman, owner of SKJ Concessions, was a popular vendor. This would have been his 14th year to set up during the Fall Festival celebration.
Not only did he lose this year’s festival to the pandemic, but others as well – including the Tulsa State Fair. He admitted it’s been rough.
The concessionaire said the alternative Drive-Thru Food Fair in Coweta was simply awesome.
“It’s been a great day!” Jarman explained while making foot-long corndogs. “It’s been rough losing all our festivals this year. I did not think we would be this busy, but we’ve had them lined up for blocks. I just can’t believe it! I’m really impressed.”
In fact, he said Saturday was a busier day than what he would have seen at Fall Festival.
So what was the hot ticket item at his food booth?
“You know, what’s really wild this year is that it’s been everything – chicken on a stick, funnel cakes, corndogs, Indian tacos and fried Oreos. We ran out of fried cheese on s stick,” he noted. “We went back to get supplies three times. It’s awesome, I love it!”
A total of six or seven people worked non-stop at the food trailer all day long with barely any break.
Jarman said despite the change from a three-day festival to a one-day drive-thru event, he never had second thoughts about participating.
“Since Fall Festival was cancelled, we are so excited to at least do something in pretty much our hometown,” he said.
A percentage of sales from each food booth will be distributed evenly between the non-profit organizations that helped fill orders. Those who assisted would normally be fundraising during Fall Festival, and this event served as a way to help make up lost funds.
“I could not have done this without our volunteer groups including the Coweta Band, Wagoner County 4-H, Model United Nations team, Coweta High School academic team, CrossPoint Baptist Church and FCCLA members and honor society students who needed to fill volunteer hours,” Allamby admitted. “So many personal friends and people I know here in the community stepped up as well. It’s been amazing!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!