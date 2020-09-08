Drive-Thru Food Fair planned in Coweta Sept. 19

Coweta may have lost Fall Festival for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but for the sake of all things holy, there will be festival food served downtown in mid-September.
The Coweta Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Drive-Thru Food Fair Saturday, Sept. 19 so vendors can tantalize the taste buds of those who crave cuisine traditionally enjoyed along the festival’s food alley.
Everything from Indian tacos, corndogs, ribbon fries, fried Oreos and funnel cakes to bacon, mac and cheese fries, bacon bomb burgers and those famous fried pies will be served.
The drive-thru line will follow the same route as the Fall Festival Parade along Bristow Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said while she is nervous about this new venture, she is excited to pull it together for the community.
“It’s not Fall Festival, but it is Fall Festival food!” Allamby exclaimed. “I got the idea from a chamber in Wisconsin. They had a cancelled celebration just like ours, and used a field for a drive-thru event.
“We don’t have a field, but we do have some parking lots. I believe we can make it work if people are patient and understanding.”
According to Allamby, cars will enter designated parking lots where motorists will be given a paper menu. They will mark the menu with their order and be given a number for delivery. Runners will then take the orders to the respective vendor to be filled.
Everyone will remain in their vehicles as there will be no walk-up service at the food booths.
To keep everyone safe and eliminate touching, patrons will need to pay for their food with a credit or debit card. The Chamber will be using Square units to swipe cards.
When patrons check out, runners will bring the food back to the automobile and place it in the trunk. There will be no food items handed directly to customers through windows. Again, this will be contactless delivery.
“The premise is obviously to get fair food to the people, but with the proceeds we’re making we’re splitting them among the non-profit organizations that volunteer with us that were impacted by COVID.”
Among those groups will be the Coweta Band, who will set up in the parking lots to perform. Musicians will also serve as food and menu runners.
A box on each order form will allow patrons to give tips. All tips will be split up and dispersed among participating non-profits.
Allamby said at the present time, three concessions have confirmed to set up – SKT Concessions owned by Scott and LeAnn Jarman, Back Street BBQ & Burgers owned by Bryan Bennett and Oneta Holiness Church (fried pies). All three vendors have been wildly popular with Fall Festival patrons.
Officials hope to have two more vendors lined up before the event.
“This Drive-Thru Food Fair is important to me and to the Chamber,” Allamby said. “If we can help some of these organizations, then I know we have done our part. We want to give back to the community and show our value. This is one small way we can do it.”
Chamber officials will have free swag bags for the first 50 people in line. They are working to line up other special promotions as well.
“We suggest you show up early and have patience while you wait,” Allamby said. “While downtown, please stop by and patronize all of the shops and restaurants in the Broadway District.”
