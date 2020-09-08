Drive-Thru Food Fair planned in Coweta Sept. 19

Coweta may have lost Fall Festival for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but for the sake of all things holy, there will be festival food served downtown in mid-September.

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Drive-Thru Food Fair Saturday, Sept. 19 so vendors can tantalize the taste buds of those who crave cuisine traditionally enjoyed along the festival’s food alley.

Everything from Indian tacos, corndogs, ribbon fries, fried Oreos and funnel cakes to bacon, mac and cheese fries, bacon bomb burgers and those famous fried pies will be served.

The drive-thru line will follow the same route as the Fall Festival Parade along Bristow Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said while she is nervous about this new venture, she is excited to pull it together for the community.

“It’s not Fall Festival, but it is Fall Festival food!” Allamby exclaimed. “I got the idea from a chamber in Wisconsin. They had a cancelled celebration just like ours, and used a field for a drive-thru event.

“We don’t have a field, but we do have some parking lots. I believe we can make it work if people are patient and understanding.”

According to Allamby, cars will enter designated parking lots where motorists will be given a paper menu. They will mark the menu with their order and be given a number for delivery. Runners will then take the orders to the respective vendor to be filled.

Everyone will remain in their vehicles as there will be no walk-up service at the food booths.