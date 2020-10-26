 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru event to honor Coweta veterans

Drive-thru event to honor Coweta veterans

{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Assembly Promotion

Coweta area veterans, including Duane Guynes, right, salute the American flag during a Veterans Day program at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The year 2020 continues to be anything but traditional due to the ongoing pandemic. Many activities are being modified to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That includes upcoming Veterans Day celebrations in Coweta.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, drive-thru Veterans Day celebrations are planned at all Coweta Public School locations including Coweta High School, Intermediate High School, Sloat Junior High, Mission IGC, Heritage IGC and Northwest, Central and Southside elementary schools.

“We want to celebrate our veterans on Veterans Day,” said Coweta High School Leadership Class instructor Jami Holmes who is coordinating the event. “Instead of our normal assemblies at our school sites, we invite all veterans and their families to attend drive-thru celebrations at each CPS site.

“Veterans will stay in their cars and drive by each school where students and staff will be lined up outside holding signs and flags in your honor. Please honk and wave as we celebrate you on your special day!”

According to Holmes, veterans will meet in the parking lot of Northwest Elementary at 26954 E. 131st Street. Coweta police officers and school staff will be there to direct participants to the car line. There will be no need to exit vehicles.

From there, veterans will be escorted by Coweta Police through the downtown Broadway District to Southside Elementary and Heritage IGC before going back downtown to Central Elementary. The parade will then travel to Sloat Junior High, Mission IGC, the I-High and Coweta High.

Along the entire route, residents are invited to step out of their homes and/or businesses and show their support for these men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News