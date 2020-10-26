Drive-thru event to honor Coweta veterans

The year 2020 continues to be anything but traditional due to the ongoing pandemic. Many activities are being modified to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That includes upcoming Veterans Day celebrations in Coweta.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, drive-thru Veterans Day celebrations are planned at all Coweta Public School locations including Coweta High School, Intermediate High School, Sloat Junior High, Mission IGC, Heritage IGC and Northwest, Central and Southside elementary schools.

“We want to celebrate our veterans on Veterans Day,” said Coweta High School Leadership Class instructor Jami Holmes who is coordinating the event. “Instead of our normal assemblies at our school sites, we invite all veterans and their families to attend drive-thru celebrations at each CPS site.

“Veterans will stay in their cars and drive by each school where students and staff will be lined up outside holding signs and flags in your honor. Please honk and wave as we celebrate you on your special day!”

According to Holmes, veterans will meet in the parking lot of Northwest Elementary at 26954 E. 131st Street. Coweta police officers and school staff will be there to direct participants to the car line. There will be no need to exit vehicles.