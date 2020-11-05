Drive-through COVID-19 testing offered daily at Wagoner County Health Department

The Wagoner County Health Department will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, Nov. 9 at both the Wagoner and Coweta Locations. The testing hour is 9-10 a.m. each weekday and no appointments are necessary.

Kaitlan Thatcher, WCHD Health Educator, said the Centers for Disease Control recommends an individual be tested for COVID-19 if he or she has any symptoms, been in close contact with someone who has tested positive or been asked by a health care provider to be tested.

“If you do get tested, it is important that you self-quarantine or isolate at home, pending test results,” Thatcher noted.

Test results should be back within three to five business days.

Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and diarrhea.

“It is important that we continue to do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-10,” she added. “That means washing our hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, social distancing when around others by at least six feet, wearing a mask, covering coughs or sneezes, disinfecting often and monitoring our health daily.

For more information on covid10, call the Wagoner County Health Department at 918-486-2845 or visit Coronavirus.health.ok.gov or CDC.gov.

