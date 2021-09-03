Drillers Mascot Hornsby receives Coweta’s key to the city

Members from the city of Coweta and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce traveled to Oneok Field Thursday night to honor Tulsa Drillers Mascot Hornsby on his 25th anniversary with the minor league baseball team.

Coweta Mayor Evette Young and chamber president Jake Dwyer presented the beloved mascot with a key to the city in a pre-game ceremony near home plate.

In addition, Miss Teen Fall Festival McKayla Brooks, Miss Pre-Teen Fall Festival Lily Perschnick and Little Miss Fall Festival Ryleigh Abel gave Hornsby a framed certificate declaring him as the “2021 Most Photogenic Baseball Mascot.”

Hornsby even got to wear Brooks’ crown at one point, although his head was a little too big. They had to tie it to his horns.

According to chamber officials, Horn’s spunky personality will be a guest participant in the 46th Annual Coweta Fall Festival Parade on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Dwyer then invited the crowd at ONEOK Field to make the short drive southeast to Coweta Sept. 16-18 to enjoy the three-day Fall Festival celebration.

When the ceremony was over, Mayor Young, with a big smile, took to the pitcher's mound for a ceremonial pitch to Hornsby who was behind home plate.

Others representing the Coweta Chamber at the game were executive board members Natalie Bonham and LeaAnn Sanders Brown, Little Miss and Junior Miss Fall Festival Pageant Director Nicole Gordon and Executive Director Christy Wheeland.