Dream coming true: Cheerleading, tumbling gym to open in Wagoner County

Allison Ford has lived and breathed cheerleading and tumbling for nearly her entire life. Having cheered since middle school, received two college scholarships and coached at all levels for 10 years, it isn’t a surprise that she wants to open her own gym.

Her dream is becoming a reality with Oklahoma Spirit Co. — and it’s coming to Wagoner County.

With a tentative opening date at the end of June, Oklahoma Spirit Co., at 25981 OK-51 in Wagoner County, will provide an elite level of cheerleading and tumbling coaching services for all ages and genders. It will be a one-of-a-kind facility for the area, with folks in all communities welcome to attend. There will be rec and competitive programs for cheerleading and tumbling. There will even be a class designated for the boys, called “Boys Ninja.” Ages two through adults should be able to find a program that fits their lifestyle.

Owner Allision Ford currently has five coaches on staff, and she cannot wait to get out the mats.

“It’s been a dream of mine to own a gym since I was little, like all little girls’ dreams are when they’re cheerleaders. I just never grew out of mine,” Ford said.

Ford was born and raised in Tahlequah, and officially got into cheerleading in her middle school years. She eventually moved up to cheer captain at Tahlequah High School before taking on a scholarship at University of Central Oklahoma. She then transferred back home to Tahlequah on a Northeastern State University scholarship. From there, Ford got right into coaching, which she has done for over 10 years. Her love for the sport never left her.

“I’ve seen firsthand what works and what doesn’t work, what’s successful and what’s not," she said. “It would be silly for me not to start a gym with everything I know.”

She’s not the only one with boatloads of experience. Her five coaches all have at least a minimum of three years of coaching experience.

If you’re looking to get an edge in the sport, look no further than Oklahoma Spirit Co. A list of their classes, requirements and age level can be seen here. If you’d like to sign up for classes, you can also do so here.

