Dr. Kayse Shrum wins Coweta Citizen of the Year award from chamber; Indigo Tie Dye wins Business of the Year

Natalie Bonham: “Natalie is present at nearly every community event and has such a positive attitude toward serving the community. It does not matter what you ask Natalie to do; she shows up like a ray of sunshine!” the nomination said.

Misty Edwards: “Throughout the years, Misty has volunteered for various community projects and donated countless art projects, volunteer hours and contest prizes to others to support Coweta. Aside from her generous heart, she has a listening ear,” the nomination said.

Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Matt Shell. “Matt Shell has consistently gone above and beyond for our chamber and community. He has graciously served as Chamber board secretary; serves as vice-chair of the Downtown Activities Committee and has played an active role in reenergizing the Downtown Broadway District. Matt volunteered in all aspects of every event we held in 2020. He donates pizza regularly and has helped many churches, schools and youth teams by hosting fundraising nights at Goodfella’s. His love for Coweta shows through his work. He is the first to support other businesses and help in any way he can,” the nomination said.

Other nominees: