Dozens spearhead effort for homeless shelter after Wagoner woman found burned

“We want Jessica Webb to be remembered as the woman that hand delivered Christmas cards to the homeless, not the woman who died by fire.”
That’s a sentiment by Wagoner resident Michelle Mccurley, 53. She’s one of dozens helping to clean out the area where Jessica Webb, from Wagoner, was found by police officers, severely burned on her legs, arms and head on Thanksgiving evening.
They have one vision in mind while cleaning out the area of brush and debris behind AutoZone in Wagoner: create a space for a homeless shelter.
The area is often attended by the homeless population in Wagoner. It’s where Mccurley and others would often find Jessica taking food, sleeping over and simply interacting with the people that went there.
Wagoner does not have an operating homeless shelter. The closest one is in Muskogee.
“We want Jessica’s love to continue to shine here,” Mccurley said. “If Jessica won the lottery, she would have put a shelter right here and helped every person on the street in Wagoner, Okla.”
Days after her death was reported, Mccurley began to organize a movement to clean out the area where Webb was found, in back of 511 W. Cherokee St. It was overgrown with plants, garbage, crumbled walls and graffiti. It was not a pretty sight for Wagoner, she’d agree.
Ninety percent of the people that have helped clean are homeless themselves, Mccurley said.
Now after three trailer loads of trash and counting, the area is looking more and more like a place of remembrance. The corner where officers found Jessica burned is littered (in a positive way) with painted messages from Jessica’s friends and family members. Folks have left flowers, balloons and candles to commemorate Webb’s presence.
‘House of Jessica’ would be a fitting name for the homeless shelter, Mccurley believes.
But they are far from completion. It needs to be a clear slab in order to reach their ultimate goal of a homeless shelter. Mccurley is currently in the process of applying for grants to make it happen.
“Jessica deserves better,” Mccurley said. "She couldn’t have died by vain. You have to push back darkness with every ounce of light you have or you lose the battle.”
As for short term goals, Mccurley is in the process of hosting a New Year’s Eve party in honor of Webb. She’s taking donations for the homeless of non-perishable goods and toiletry items, such as soap, hand sanitizer, snacks, backpacks and facemasks. The entire Wagoner homeless population is invited to the party to receive those goods.
Mccurley can be reached at ‘Michelle Mccurley’ on Facebook. The Locker Room Screen Printing & Awards shop, on 108 E. Cherokee St, is also accepting donations. Items will be welcome until Dec. 30.
After all, it’s truly the only thing Webb would have wanted to see happen, Mccurley said.
“We really just want to show people and encourage them to help out. We want to pass the same love that Jessica had to other people,” she said.
It wouldn’t be uncommon to see Webb’s fiancé, Mark Morgan, clean out the area, as well. When he’s not cleaning, he’s probably praying.
Mccurley is a friend of Morgan’s, and he’s a substantial reason why she is taking the time to make the venture happen, Mccurley said.
“I’m 53 years old with a bad back and he’s 61 with congestive heart failure,” she said. “We want this to stand out.”
Mccurley has since documented a piece of paper with 22 names — Wagoner folks who have claimed they are homeless. She’s a firm believer that Wagoner’s homeless population need people they can trust — an established trust — before they get told they need to change some things in their lives.
She can only hope and pray at this point a shelter in Wagoner will do the trick. She just needs a little bit more help.
#Justice4jessica2021
Wagoner Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating and awaiting autopsy results of Webb's death.