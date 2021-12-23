Dozens spearhead effort for homeless shelter after Wagoner woman found burned

Wagoner does not have an operating homeless shelter. The closest one is in Muskogee.

“We want Jessica’s love to continue to shine here,” Mccurley said. “If Jessica won the lottery, she would have put a shelter right here and helped every person on the street in Wagoner, Okla.”

Days after her death was reported, Mccurley began to organize a movement to clean out the area where Webb was found, in back of 511 W. Cherokee St. It was overgrown with plants, garbage, crumbled walls and graffiti. It was not a pretty sight for Wagoner, she’d agree.

Ninety percent of the people that have helped clean are homeless themselves, Mccurley said.

Now after three trailer loads of trash and counting, the area is looking more and more like a place of remembrance. The corner where officers found Jessica burned is littered (in a positive way) with painted messages from Jessica’s friends and family members. Folks have left flowers, balloons and candles to commemorate Webb’s presence.

‘House of Jessica’ would be a fitting name for the homeless shelter, Mccurley believes.