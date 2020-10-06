 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Wagoner plans drive-thru trunk-or-treat

Downtown Wagoner plans drive-thru trunk-or-treat

{{featured_button_text}}
Wagoner Trunk-or-Treat Promotion

Downtown Wagoner, Corp.’s annual Trunk-or-Treat will be a drive-thru event scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24 at Wagoner High School. Participating families will stay in their vehicles rather than walk to help with social distancing requirements.

 JOHN FERGUSON, FILE

The Downtown Wagoner, Corp. has partnered with Wagoner Area Neighbors in an effort to give back to the community with its largest event of the year.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 the non-profit organization will host a Trunk-or-Treat activity from 2-4 p.m. in the Wagoner High School parking lot. This will be a drive-thru event where patrons stay in their vehicles. Candy will be handed to youngsters through the car windows.

The change comes as the need for social distancing continues in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Participants can still dress up; they will just remain in the safe confines of their family’s auto. Participants must stay in their vehicles at all times and follow a map that will be provided.

Entry into Wagoner’s Trunk-or-Treat will be five non-perishable, non-expired food items per vehicle. These items will be distributed to WAN clients who need assistance through the food pantry program.

Businesses or individuals who would like to hand out candy should apply online at DowntownWagoner.org.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News