Downtown Wagoner plans drive-thru trunk-or-treat

The Downtown Wagoner, Corp. has partnered with Wagoner Area Neighbors in an effort to give back to the community with its largest event of the year.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 the non-profit organization will host a Trunk-or-Treat activity from 2-4 p.m. in the Wagoner High School parking lot. This will be a drive-thru event where patrons stay in their vehicles. Candy will be handed to youngsters through the car windows.

The change comes as the need for social distancing continues in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Participants can still dress up; they will just remain in the safe confines of their family’s auto. Participants must stay in their vehicles at all times and follow a map that will be provided.

Entry into Wagoner’s Trunk-or-Treat will be five non-perishable, non-expired food items per vehicle. These items will be distributed to WAN clients who need assistance through the food pantry program.

Businesses or individuals who would like to hand out candy should apply online at DowntownWagoner.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.