Doug Moore appointed Wagoner City planner: ‘We’re so close to that growth’

When Doug Moore looks at the city of Wagoner, he sees a perfect place for people to live —right in the heart of a growing, industry-minded section of Midwestern America.

“Just turn around and look at what’s going on at MidAmerica Industrial Park (in Pryor) and all of those companies going in there. We’re minutes away from Broken Arrow and the Tulsa metro. The continuation continues down the turnpike. It’s why we need to provide a great quality of life for those employees who want to live in Wagoner.”

His job as city planner consists of just that: Overseeing development.

Moore started as Wagoner City Planner in mid-July and was officially appointed by the Wagoner City Council Aug. 2.

He’ll oversee all aspects of development services, including long and short-term planning and development, building inspections and contracts. Development Services also ensures that all development improvements comply with state and local development laws. He takes over for Robyn Murray.

Moore said he’s worked with Wagoner indirectly for a few years, especially when they were considering hiring their first city planner. He would come and speak to the Wagoner City Council to explain what a community development office does, and the duties of a city planner.