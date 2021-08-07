Doug Moore appointed Wagoner City planner: ‘We’re so close to that growth’

When Doug Moore looks at the city of Wagoner, he sees a perfect place for people to live —right in the heart of a growing, industry-minded section of Midwestern America.
“Just turn around and look at what’s going on at MidAmerica Industrial Park (in Pryor) and all of those companies going in there. We’re minutes away from Broken Arrow and the Tulsa metro. The continuation continues down the turnpike. It’s why we need to provide a great quality of life for those employees who want to live in Wagoner.”
His job as city planner consists of just that: Overseeing development.
Moore started as Wagoner City Planner in mid-July and was officially appointed by the Wagoner City Council Aug. 2.
He’ll oversee all aspects of development services, including long and short-term planning and development, building inspections and contracts. Development Services also ensures that all development improvements comply with state and local development laws. He takes over for Robyn Murray.
Moore said he’s worked with Wagoner indirectly for a few years, especially when they were considering hiring their first city planner. He would come and speak to the Wagoner City Council to explain what a community development office does, and the duties of a city planner.
Moore was born and raised in Manitou Springs, Colo., and moved to Oklahoma after the death of his mother-in-law about 14 years ago, he said. He came to help his father-in-law, and has never left the Sooner State.
His resume speaks for itself.
His last job was with a non-profit organization, Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS). As Community Development Manager, Moore oversaw the set-up of community development departments throughout the country; including Oklahoma communities, like Guymond, Durant, Hennessey and Locus Grove.
Prior to IBTS, Moore was the Community Development Director for the city of Pryor Creek, and held similar titles in Tahlequah and Sapulpa. He also worked in planning and development for Laramie County Government in Cheyenne, Wyo., and Fort Collins, Colo.
Moore’s immediate tasks’ consist of getting Wagoner’s Comprehensive Plan updated with zoning regulations. He said the subdivision regulations are very out of date. A lot of his duties have to do with building on the work that the previous city planner had already done.
He said he will also be working closely with Wagoner Mayor (AJ) Jones on building a Downtown Plan –which would really dive into the downtown area in close detail, and the different projects that are occurring.
The streetscape project and the renovations to the Katy Depot, for example, can all be pulled together in the downtown area into one, solid plan to really “polish the jewel” of the downtown area, he said.
He will also be on the lookout for any grants that come available, and work with developmental projects that come to the city’s attention in the future.
“Wagoner is in a prime location to become that great little community where everyone lives,” Moore said.