Dorothy Padgett celebrates 100th birthday

The Centenarians of Oklahoma was proud to honor Wagoner resident, Dorothy Padgett, on the occasion of her 100th birthday celebration and induction into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame along with family and friends.

Dorothy received the Lifetime Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of volunteer service to RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) at age 98, where she is still active.

She is positive, joyful and looks forward to every day. When asked for advice for a long and happy life she shares:

"Know that every morning when you wake up, the Lord has given you another day to do something or for someone else.

“Every day is special!" Do not worry! The Lord will take care of your days; don't waste your time worrying."