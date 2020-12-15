Do you have a winner? Winning Shop Coweta numbers drawn today

Winning numbers have been drawn in the 2020 Shop Coweta campaign sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Individuals who hold a winning ticket should redeem them at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway, no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

Winners must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID to claim prizes.

If you do not have a winning number, hold your tickets. A second drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 21 for any unclaimed prizes. Those must be redeemed by Monday, Dec. 28.

If necessary, a third and final drawing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Winning tickets and the business distributing them are:

$1,000 Tickets

0103202 - City of Coweta

0754243 - Walmart

$500 Tickets

0590461 - Walmart

0278713 - Med Pharm

0071446 - Bryan Tag Agency

0581714 - Walmart

0435450 - Walmart

0651113 - Walmart

0452096 - Walmart

0234828 - FNB Coweta

0110276 - Country Mart

0222071 - Coweta Wine & Spirits

0244048 - Med Pharm

