Do you have a winner? Winning Shop Coweta numbers drawn today

Winning numbers have been drawn in the 2020 Shop Coweta campaign sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Individuals who hold a winning ticket should redeem them at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway, no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
Winners must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID to claim prizes.
If you do not have a winning number, hold your tickets. A second drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 21 for any unclaimed prizes. Those must be redeemed by Monday, Dec. 28.
If necessary, a third and final drawing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Winning tickets and the business distributing them are:
$1,000 Tickets
- 0103202 - City of Coweta
- 0754243 - Walmart
$500 Tickets
- 0590461 - Walmart
- 0278713 - Med Pharm
- 0071446 - Bryan Tag Agency
- 0581714 - Walmart
- 0435450 - Walmart
- 0651113 - Walmart
- 0452096 - Walmart
- 0234828 - FNB Coweta
- 0110276 - Country Mart
- 0222071 - Coweta Wine & Spirits
- 0244048 - Med Pharm
