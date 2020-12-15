 Skip to main content
Do you have a winner? Winning Shop Coweta numbers drawn today

Do you have a winner? Winning Shop Coweta numbers drawn today

2020 Shop Coweta
PROVIDED

Winning numbers have been drawn in the 2020 Shop Coweta campaign sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Individuals who hold a winning ticket should redeem them at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway, no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

Winners must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID to claim prizes.

If you do not have a winning number, hold your tickets. A second drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 21 for any unclaimed prizes. Those must be redeemed by Monday, Dec. 28.

If necessary, a third and final drawing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Winning tickets and the business distributing them are:

$1,000 Tickets

  • 0103202 - City of Coweta
  • 0754243 - Walmart

$500 Tickets

  • 0590461 - Walmart
  • 0278713 - Med Pharm
  • 0071446 - Bryan Tag Agency
  • 0581714 - Walmart
  • 0435450 - Walmart
  • 0651113 - Walmart
  • 0452096 - Walmart
  • 0234828 - FNB Coweta
  • 0110276 - Country Mart
  • 0222071 - Coweta Wine & Spirits
  • 0244048 - Med Pharm

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988.

