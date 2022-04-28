DMI Companies hosts Manufacturing Day for Wagoner High students

A large group of Wagoner High School students got a neat chance to explore the career of manufacturing at Wagoner’s own DMI Companies property on April 28.

DMI Companies is the world’s leader in HVAC products, service and design. DMI Companies have two locations in Pennsylvania, one in California, and their newest one in Wagoner.

Wagoner students started their day off in a meeting room filled with DMI professionals and city leaders. A DMI property in Pennsylvania was also hosting a manufacturing Day at the same time as Wagoner's.

“A lot of people think manufacturing is dirty, dangerous and unstable,” said a DMI representative to the students. “But in reality, it’s gone through a complete transformation.”

Prior to Manufacturing Day, the students, mostly made up of juniors and seniors, signed up for a specific career interest. It could have been maintenance, consisting of electrical, mechanical and welding; engineering and robotics, or production. From there, they were split up into five groups with group leaders consisting of DMI employees. That’s when they got the full tour of the DMI building. Many got to see heavy duty mechanical equipment, lasers and robotics for the first time. Some even got a chance to test out the equipment themselves.

The message DMI employees were trying to drive home with the students was this: Be a constant learner in order to stay up with the technology. It does not matter what career it is.

According to DMI’s website, the Wagoner location is currently hiring for full-time production workers. Their duties include assembly, metal-forming, machine operation, inventory control, material handling and shipping.

DMI opened its Wagoner location on Sept. 19, 2017, making it its fifth anniversary. DMI staff use the Wagoner property for manufacturing all five of its product lines — Ductmate Industries, Aire Technologies, GreenSeam Industries, Linx Industries and CL Ward.

“What you’re doing now is important — continuing to learn and grow,” A DMI rep told Wagoner students as they headed out into their respective tours. “We do a lot with industry 4.0 and advanced technology. There truly are a lot of things you can do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.