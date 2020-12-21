District Attorney Jack Thorp honored with Oklahoma's top DA award

District Attorney Jack Thorp has been named as 2020 Oklahoma District Attorney of the Year. The District 27 DA received the David L. Moss Memorial Award during a recent ceremony attended by the state’s district attorneys, the District Attorney Council and Thorp’s wife, Senior Deputy Attorney General Joy Thorp.
Oklahoma District Attorney Association President Angela Marsee, who serves as DA for District 2, presented the award to Thorp. The honoree is a 21-year career prosecutor who has served as District 27 District Attorney for three years. The district includes Wagoner, Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.
“I am realty honored to receive this award,” Thorp said. “I have been blessed to serve as a prosecutor and minister of justice for my entire 21-year legal career.”
“Every morning I wake up and am privileged to fight for the rights of victims and seek justice in the courts of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties,” he added. “District 27 is very blessed to have amazing prosecutors and staff who work every day to make our communities safer.
Thorp said he has spent his career behind the scenes, carrying a heavy load and trying cases for other elected prosecutors.
“It was incredible to find out that others noticed and appreciated the job I’ve done. It inspires me to do more and be a better servant for the people.”
Thorp, a Catoosa native, served in the U.S. Navy from 1988-1992. He is a graduate of the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark. where he received a Bachelor of Science with Magna Cum Laude honors. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. in 1999.
He has served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the Fifth District in Arkansas, as well as an assistant district attorney for Districts 14, 13 and 10 in Oklahoma.
As an assistant DA in Tulsa County, Thorp was named Top Gun Prosecutor for 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010. On Jan. 2, 2011, he was named first district attorney for District 27.
On Oct. 2, 2017, he was appointed as District Attorney for District 27 by the Governor.
The Thorps reside in the Wagoner County area of Broken Arrow.
