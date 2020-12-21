District Attorney Jack Thorp honored with Oklahoma's top DA award

District Attorney Jack Thorp has been named as 2020 Oklahoma District Attorney of the Year. The District 27 DA received the David L. Moss Memorial Award during a recent ceremony attended by the state’s district attorneys, the District Attorney Council and Thorp’s wife, Senior Deputy Attorney General Joy Thorp.

Oklahoma District Attorney Association President Angela Marsee, who serves as DA for District 2, presented the award to Thorp. The honoree is a 21-year career prosecutor who has served as District 27 District Attorney for three years. The district includes Wagoner, Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.

“I am realty honored to receive this award,” Thorp said. “I have been blessed to serve as a prosecutor and minister of justice for my entire 21-year legal career.”

“Every morning I wake up and am privileged to fight for the rights of victims and seek justice in the courts of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties,” he added. “District 27 is very blessed to have amazing prosecutors and staff who work every day to make our communities safer.

Thorp said he has spent his career behind the scenes, carrying a heavy load and trying cases for other elected prosecutors.