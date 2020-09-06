Distance learning to take place in Porter this week

Porter Consolidated School will move to distance learning for the week of Sept. 8-11.
School Superintendent Charles McMahan said the move comes due a possible COVID-19 exposure at the school. He said no other information will be given at this time due to privacy laws.
All activities will be cancelled for the week as well.
Wagoner County Editor Christy Wheeland
Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com
