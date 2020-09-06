Distance learning to take place in Porter this week

Porter Consolidated School will move to distance learning for the week of Sept. 8-11.

School Superintendent Charles McMahan said the move comes due a possible COVID-19 exposure at the school. He said no other information will be given at this time due to privacy laws.

All activities will be cancelled for the week as well.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.