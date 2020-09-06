 Skip to main content
Distance learning to take place in Porter this week

Distance learning to take place in Porter this week

Porter Pirates

Porter Consolidated School will move to distance learning for the week of Sept. 8-11.

School Superintendent Charles McMahan said the move comes due a possible COVID-19 exposure at the school. He said no other information will be given at this time due to privacy laws.

All activities will be cancelled for the week as well.

