Disinfectant sprayers purchased for Wagoner County schools

Efforts to keep Wagoner County school districts disinfected during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have been enhanced thanks to a contribution from the Wagoner County Economic Development Authority.

In recent days, WCEDA Chairman Alan Parnell presented officials at Porter, Wagoner, Okay and Coweta Schools with several hand-held sprayers. The units will disperse disinfectant generated by equipment at the Wagoner County Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center in Coweta.

A total of 18 sprayers will be purchased at a cost of $12,000. Eight of those units are still on back order due to the overwhelming requests for personal protective equipment (PPE).

He calls the project “Keeping Our Kids Safe and Moving Forward” now that school is back in session.

“Schools can spray hallways, classrooms and buses in a rapid time with these battery packed sprayers. Hopefully this will assist the schools and make a little safer zone for the kids,” Parnell said. “We feel like it’s critical that our kids are back in school to learn how to read, write, add and subtract. It will help our future with their life skills.”

The WCEDA chairman said Wagoner County Emergency Management officials are available to assist the schools throughout the year should any mechanical issues on the units arise.

Parnell assured the Authority’s “Keeping Our Kids Safe and Moving Forward” project would not be possible without the support of Wagoner County Commissioners and board members Commissioner James Hanning, Ben Harmon, Eddie Reynolds, Sonya Smith and Lori Hendricks.