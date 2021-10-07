 Skip to main content
Destiny Roofing awarded Depot roofing project
Destiny Roofing awarded Depot roofing project

  • Updated
Wagoner Depot

The depot on West Cherokee Street and North Smith Avenue has badly needed a roof for years.

 Justin Ayer

Related: Preservation versus cost: roof needed at Wagoner's historic, Katy Depot

The Wagoner City Council has awarded Destiny Roofing, out of Wagoner, to replace the roof on the historic, 125-year-old Katy train depot.

All but one city councilor, Gayla Wright, voted yes on the bid, at the Oct. 4 Wagoner City Council meeting.

Three roofing projects bids were received and opened on Sept. 7, 2021 at Wagoner City Hall, according to Wagoner Public Works Authority record. The lowest bid was $25,000 from Destiny Roofing, and they ultimately got the job. Other bidders included T-Town Roofing for $30,040, and Sooner Reconstruction for $62,500, according to the bid sheet.

Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC — consultants to the city of Wagoner, “will immediately begin the process of contract proceedings in order to expedite commencement of construction,” according to their recommendation to Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones and Wagoner City Council members.

The project will consist of replacing the roof, including shingles, waterproof paper and sub roof decking at the depot.

