Deputy Chief retires after 40-year career with the Wagoner Police Department

After 40 years doing the same line of work with the same department you’re apt to get a little tired.

Wagoner Police Deputy Chief Clyde Miller said he certainly is and he can’t wait to reap the benefits of retirement life. He also knows it’s going to feel different.

“I deal with a lot of people on the street,” said Miller. “To this day, I’m still on the streets but I can’t handle the young ones like I used to.”

Deputy Chief Miller is a Wagoner boy through and through. He graduated from Wagoner High School in 1979 and was hired by the police department in December of 1981.

When asked what’s changed since then, he simply said, everything.

“I got into this job to help people,” Miller said. “It seems like nowadays people don’t want to help each other. It’s more like, ‘why didn’t the suspect do this?’ or ‘why did he or she do this?’ Back in my day, if you did something wrong, you owned up to it – and that was it!”

Despite what he calls a shift in people’s behavior, Miller said there are still plenty of good people out there.