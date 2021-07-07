Deputy Chief retires after 40-year career with the Wagoner Police Department

After 40 years doing the same line of work with the same department you’re apt to get a little tired.
Wagoner Police Deputy Chief Clyde Miller said he certainly is and he can’t wait to reap the benefits of retirement life. He also knows it’s going to feel different.
“I deal with a lot of people on the street,” said Miller. “To this day, I’m still on the streets but I can’t handle the young ones like I used to.”
Deputy Chief Miller is a Wagoner boy through and through. He graduated from Wagoner High School in 1979 and was hired by the police department in December of 1981.
When asked what’s changed since then, he simply said, everything.
“I got into this job to help people,” Miller said. “It seems like nowadays people don’t want to help each other. It’s more like, ‘why didn’t the suspect do this?’ or ‘why did he or she do this?’ Back in my day, if you did something wrong, you owned up to it – and that was it!”
Despite what he calls a shift in people’s behavior, Miller said there are still plenty of good people out there.
In 1981, he started on patrol like most police officers. He eventually became a part-time night supervisor. He worked nights for nearly 12 years.
Through every position he’s had, Miller has always followed his motto: Treat people like you treat yourself. In fact, a former Wagoner police chief told him that.
For example, if Miller thought he was going to get in trouble, he’d stop, put himself in someone else’s shoes and ask himself what he would do in the same situation.
“Especially with cell phones, everybody is recording something these days. I’m always trying to treat people the way they should be treated,” he said.
If there is anything he is going to miss, it’s the family feel of being a police officer. In fact, he even compared it to being married.
“We work together well. We protect one another. It’s different than being an electrician or plumber or something like that. We take care of each other like family,” he said.
Deputy Chief Miller’s last day with the police department was July 6.