Deputy Chief, community icon Clyde Miller passes away

The Wagoner County-American Tribune talked with Miller days before his retirement last July. He said he was looking forward to retirement life, knowing it’s going to feel a lot different after 40 years in law enforcement.

His favorite motto was, “treat other people like you treat yourself.” A former Wagoner Police Chief told him that.

Being a police officer, in Miller’s eyes, was like being married.

“We work together well. We protect one another. It’s different than being an electrician or plumber or something like that. We take care of each other like family,” he said back in July 2021.

Miller was also the Grand Marshal of the Wagoner Christmas Day Parade in 2021. Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones praised Miller that day, and told the public he was unfortunately diagnosed with brain cancer.