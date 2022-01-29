Deputy Chief, community icon Clyde Miller passes away

Clyde Miller, a longtime Wagoner Police Officer, and a staple in the Wagoner community, passed away Jan. 26 after a fight with brain cancer.
Deputy Chief Miller retired from the Wagoner Police Department in July 2021 after a near 40-year stint with the department.
He’s a Wagoner boy, graduating from WHS in 1979 and hired on with the police department in December of 1981.
Current Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley was saddened to hear about Miller’s passing.
“It is with great sadness we at the Wagoner Police Department report the loss of a great friend and brother,” he said in a Facebook post. “Clyde Miller, you sir have touched more people in this community and in our Department than anyone can state. We are going to miss your being here but will enjoy all those memories. Rest in Peace sir we have it from here.”
The Wagoner County-American Tribune talked with Miller days before his retirement last July. He said he was looking forward to retirement life, knowing it’s going to feel a lot different after 40 years in law enforcement.
His favorite motto was, “treat other people like you treat yourself.” A former Wagoner Police Chief told him that.
Being a police officer, in Miller’s eyes, was like being married.
“We work together well. We protect one another. It’s different than being an electrician or plumber or something like that. We take care of each other like family,” he said back in July 2021.
Miller was also the Grand Marshal of the Wagoner Christmas Day Parade in 2021. Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones praised Miller that day, and told the public he was unfortunately diagnosed with brain cancer.
“Great to see, Clyde Miller, Grand Marshal of the fabulous Christmas Parade hosted by the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce,” Jones said after the parade. “For those of you who don’t know Clyde was diagnosed with brain cancer three months after he retired from the City of Wagoner Police Department, remember him and his family in your prayers.”
Like most police officers, Millers told the Wagoner County American-Tribune that he started on patrol. Many old-timers would remember Miller working the night shift for nearly a decade.
Miller’s last official day with the police department was July 6.
Wagoner social media has been pouring with love ever since the news of his passing was announced.
The City of Wagoner posted this sentiment on their Facebook page: “Clyde was an amazing man and will be missed by so many. Thank you Deputy Chief for so many years of dedicated service to our community. Our condolences to Clyde's family and friends who loved him so very much.”