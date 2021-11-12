Deputies investigate car burglaries in Wagoner County

Wagoner County Deputies are investigating multiple car burglaries in the Coweta and Broken Arrow area.

These burglaries are occurring in the Turtle Creek addition near 91st and 257th, the Renaissance Park addition near 31st and 209th and Timber Ridge Plaza near 121st and 269th.

In one surveillance video obtained by the sheriff's office on Nov. 11, a young man wearing a hoodie can be seen running up to a home driveway and entering a dark-SUV through the passenger side and driving away.

Deputies believe the suspect may be driving a White Chrysler 300.

In a time when car burglaries are running high in the area, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone about the acclaimed #9PMRoutine. Set an alarm on smart phones, watches or any other capable electronic device every night to remind yourself to:

1. Remove your purses, wallets, phones, GPS's, etc. from your vehicles.

2. Ensure that all of the doors on your vehicle are locked and secure.

3. Check to make sure the doors, windows, and garage doors are locked and secure.