Deputies arrest marijuana burglary suspect

An arrest has been made in connection with the theft of plants from a medical marijuana grow location in the Timber Brook area of Broken Arrow near 71st Street and 221st E. Ave.
Deputies took Daniel Russell of Coweta into custody after he was found in a secluded area. While speaking to him, they discovered a backpack nearby that contained freshly pulled medical marijuana plants. Russell’s hands were observed to have green grass stains on them.
He told authorities he did not have a medical marijuana card.
A short time later, deputies located the potential victim of this crime, who told them the male had burglarized a personal medical marijuana grow. They discovered Russell had broken into the grow and caused approximately $6,000 worth of damage.
Security footage was used to positively identify the suspect, who was shown in possession of the backpack.
Russell was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center where he faces anticipated charges of petit larceny, grand larceny, second degree burglary, vandalism, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of medical marijuana without a card.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chis Elliott encourages the use of surveillance equipment on any property residents may have. He said doing so will improve the chances of a successful case if photographs or video can be used to immediately identify a suspect when committing a crime.
