Decorating contest winners announced in Wagoner

The winners have been announced from the ‘Wagoner Your Christmas Destination’ event organizers decorating contests.

The City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority and Ft. Gibson Lake Association returned as sponsors of the Christmas Decorating Contest.

“We are pleased to support this program for the second year, showcasing our existing businesses and highlighting our quality of life with friendly residential competitions for the Christmas Decorations is so much fun” said WEDA Chair Pamela Stephens-Karnes.

Residential had seven judging areas and were awarded 1-10 points for each area; including unique design, creative use of lights, use of additional decorations, props, their story line/theme, the actual display/placement of decorations and overall presentation. Out of town judges were secured for the task of judging all the diverse entries from traditional to the whimsical.

The final scores were very close.

2021 Best Residential Contest Winners

First Place: Priscilla Romine of 33743 E. 700 Rd.

Second place: Thomas Arnold of 508 N.W. 6th St.