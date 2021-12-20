 Skip to main content
Decorating contest winners announced in Wagoner
  • Updated
First Place Best Residential Content Winner

Priscilla Romine (left) wins first place in the Residential category.

 Courtesy:

Dell Davis

The winners have been announced from the ‘Wagoner Your Christmas Destination’ event organizers decorating contests.

The City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority and Ft. Gibson Lake Association returned as sponsors of the Christmas Decorating Contest.

“We are pleased to support this program for the second year, showcasing our existing businesses and highlighting our quality of life with friendly residential competitions for the Christmas Decorations is so much fun” said WEDA Chair Pamela Stephens-Karnes.

Residential had seven judging areas and were awarded 1-10 points for each area; including unique design, creative use of lights, use of additional decorations, props, their story line/theme, the actual display/placement of decorations and overall presentation. Out of town judges were secured for the task of judging all the diverse entries from traditional to the whimsical.

The final scores were very close.

2021 Best Residential Contest Winners

First Place: Priscilla Romine of 33743 E. 700 Rd.

Second place: Thomas Arnold of 508 N.W. 6th St.

Honorable Mentions:

The Pedro Family- 101 N.E. 2nd St.

The Hitz Family- 406 N. Parkinson Ave.

The Best Decorated Christmas Tree Business/Commercial was judged in four categories; including originality/their theme, continuity/harmony of the design, use of additional decorations/props and overall presentation.

2021 Best Tree-Business/Commercial Contest Winners

First place: Wagoner County Election Board

Second place: Tie: Owl Drug & Grover GMC

Judges Choice: Lincoln Enrichment Center Students

Honorable mentions: Moore-Lancaster Insurance & Your Necks Best Friend

