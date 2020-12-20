Deck the boughs ... and houses ... for Christmas

The Christmas season in Wagoner was enhanced in 2020 with the inaugural Christmas Decorating Contest sponsored by the City of Wagoner Municipality, the Ft. Gibson Lake Association and The City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, leaders with those organizations gathered at the Wagoner History Center to recognize contest winners. Entries were judged in the “Best Residential” and “Best Business Tree Decorating” categories.
“We are pleased to support this new program,” said TCWEDA Chair Pamela Stephens-Karnes. “Our board believes the media focus on television, radio and print media will increase traffic and pay future dividends to our city’s economic activity.
“Showcasing our existing businesses and highlighting our quality of life with friendly, residential competitions for Christmas decorations has been so much fun!”
Lake Association Director Lisa Snell said Christmas is also a great time to promote Fort Gibson Lake as a great place for recreation year-round.
“It was a fun way to include our lake area residents,” Snell noted.
According to event organizers, residential entries were judged in the areas of unique design, creative use of lights, use of additional decorations, props, story line/theme, actual display/placement of decoration and overall presentation.
Out-of-town judges were tasked with selecting a winner from the diverse entries ranging from traditional to whimsical. Only one point separated first and second place.
Prize winners include Jeb Lamb, 414 N.E. 3rd St., 1st; David and Sherry Young, 312 Roosevelt, 2nd and Brianna and Callen Addison, 805 S. Harris, 3rd.
“Mr. Lamb created a themed North Pole International Airport complete with a plane, runway, tower and SIA Check Point with nutcracker security,” explained Dell Davis, City of Wagoner special events coordinator. “The Young home was beautifully decorated with multiple classic Christmas trees and a North Pole scene with Santa, fireplace and a smoking chimney.”
“The Addison home revealed that the crazy cousins do visit just like in the movies,” Davis continued. “It is complete with a lighted camper and Cousin Eddie at the street in the classic sewer scene. The Grinch was also spotted stealing lights from the adjacent shop.”
Entries in the Best Decorated Business Christmas Tree division were judged on originality/theme, continuity/harmony of the design, use of additional decorations/props and overall presentation.
First place honors went to FirsTitle and Smith Brothers Abstract at 126 S. Main. Their entry showcased corporate colors and company logo in a sleek design.
Second place goes to Moore-Lancaster Insurance Agency at 224 E. Cherokee. The entry was decorated in a woodland snow setting.
Rowe Insurance at 524 W. Cherokee earned third place honors. The creative entry was completely covered in yellow sunflowers.
First place winners in both divisions received a $350 cash prizes. Second place winners received $150 cash prizes and third place winners received a $50 gift card.
“Congratulations to the 2020 winners,” Davis said. The committee wishes to thank each resident and business for their participation and assistance in making Wagoner a Christmas destination. We look forward to continuing these types of programs for 2021.
“Don’t miss any of the great activities happening during this holiday season, including the light show, displays, shopping and restaurant discounts,” Davis urged. “Also, don’t forget to look for the unusual snowflake!”
For more information visit wagonerok.org or check out the city of Wagoner on Facebook.
