Deck the boughs ... and houses ... for Christmas

The Christmas season in Wagoner was enhanced in 2020 with the inaugural Christmas Decorating Contest sponsored by the City of Wagoner Municipality, the Ft. Gibson Lake Association and The City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, leaders with those organizations gathered at the Wagoner History Center to recognize contest winners. Entries were judged in the “Best Residential” and “Best Business Tree Decorating” categories.

“We are pleased to support this new program,” said TCWEDA Chair Pamela Stephens-Karnes. “Our board believes the media focus on television, radio and print media will increase traffic and pay future dividends to our city’s economic activity.

“Showcasing our existing businesses and highlighting our quality of life with friendly, residential competitions for Christmas decorations has been so much fun!”

Lake Association Director Lisa Snell said Christmas is also a great time to promote Fort Gibson Lake as a great place for recreation year-round.

“It was a fun way to include our lake area residents,” Snell noted.