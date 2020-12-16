Dec. 22 reception to honor Coweta Chamber director

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will host a come-and-go reception Tuesday, Dec. 22 to honor Executive Director Carrie Allamby who is stepping down from her post to pursue a new business venture.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to ensure social distancing practices are followed.

“We are forever grateful for the last six years Carrie has invested into us and this community,” board member Sarah Wells said. “Please help us express our gratitude by stopping by the Chamber office to wish her well. Enjoy a cookie and share some memories with her.

The Chamber office is located at 115 S. Broadway in the downtown Broadway District.

