 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 22 reception to honor Coweta Chamber director

Dec. 22 reception to honor Coweta Chamber director

{{featured_button_text}}
Coweta Chamber Director

Allamby

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will host a come-and-go reception Tuesday, Dec. 22 to honor Executive Director Carrie Allamby who is stepping down from her post to pursue a new business venture.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to ensure social distancing practices are followed.

“We are forever grateful for the last six years Carrie has invested into us and this community,” board member Sarah Wells said. “Please help us express our gratitude by stopping by the Chamber office to wish her well. Enjoy a cookie and share some memories with her.

The Chamber office is located at 115 S. Broadway in the downtown Broadway District.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News