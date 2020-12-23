Dear Santa ... Children make their special holiday requests

Glinda

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Santa, I have been good this year. Can I have a Godzilla toy please? I am leveing reindeer chow for you and the reindeer.

Love,Dominic

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and is the elfs? Can I Have one of the elfs? I have been good this year and helpfull. I want a fortnite scar and a fortnite sniper, a pet dog.

There’s milk and cookie’s on the table for you .

Love, Landen

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and Rudolph? I have been bad and good. For Christmas I would like a phone please. Look for the milk and cookies whin you get to my house.

Love, Leia

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you doing? This year I’v been pretty good. Santa can I please have a Barbie

dream house and dolls? Santa when you get to my houselook for the milk and cookies.

Love to Santa, Michaelyn J.

Dear Santa,