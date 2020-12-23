Dear Santa ... Children make their special holiday requests

The year 2020 has been anything but normal, but when it comes to the Christmas season, children still have their special wishes for gifts they would like to receive for Christmas.
The following letters have been written to Santa Claus by 2nd graders and we share them exactly as they were submitted. We assure they have been sent on to the North Pole where Santa’s elves are busy at work.
To all of our readers, please enjoy this long-time holiday tradition in the American-Tribune.
Northwest Elementary 2nd Grade Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you? How is Mrs Claus? How are the reindeer? How are the elves? I wold like a headset.
Eli
Dear Santa,
I want the Kano build your own laptop kit and I want a gb boy and the games I Super mairo land 2 and a play station 1 with the flipup screen and pokymon. Let’s go Pikachu. And I want tony hawk pro skater 2.
Liam Young
Dear Santa,
Can I hav Legos and can I hav coloring books? Am I on the nody or nice list? Can I hav a book haoo to make snowflakes and can you make my family happy on Christmas pleas?
Aubree Bushnell
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and the elves? What I really want this year is OSU shoes and OU shoes.
Natanni
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice how are you how is Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elfs? I want the Lego set I always wanted and a Romote car and role Dinosauaur that lights up.
Brody
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. How are you gise boing? How are the reindeer? How are the elves? I want a huvrbard and a toy.
Jace Hamon
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you? How are the elves. I would like 1 2070 video card.
Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you Mrs. Claus? The reindeer and the elves? I would like 100000 Dolers.
Gunner
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How are you? How are thelves? How is roodof? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeers? I want a huvrbord. I love you Santa.
Addelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I want a fortnita stik and a fidgite spiner.
Russell
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeers and the elves? I would like a ashenfengr and a 101 and 4 snakes. I have been very nice.
Justice
Dear Santa,
I have bean very nice. How are the elves? I would like a red and Blue bike and a knife please!
Brady
Dear Santa,
I have been nise. How are the reindeer and you? I woud like a bottle of perfume that Katty Pery kind and a remote car and remat airplane.
Taylor
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are the elves? I would like a dog that my other dogs wont bark at.
Kavan
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been nice. I would like haejca. I would like pecr. I would like elf shalfs.
Jose
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are the elves? I would like sack boy, paper Mario coller splash and new super Mario bros.
Eli
Dear Santa,
Hou or you dowing Santa Claus. I wos a good girl I wos smiling on my family. I want a barbe with bindy legs.
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and the elves? I would like elf or the shelf close. Smart plug and bulbs. And a gas mask Thank you.
Will
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice How is Mrs. Claus? I woud like a new fish like flipper. Thank you.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like a Nref mshein gun.
Christopher Paul
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are the reindeer? I woud like a my life doll Sarranda is a girl and love and the best for my frined’s.
Madi
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you? I would like OMC Remix and winter disco LOL dolls and books.
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
How has Misis cos ben? I wot a ddrv Pocemon my socer and I wot I nuw PdSN A cndol. I bin good.
Bryson
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and the elves? I would like a rsccar and a nerf gun.
Carson
Dear Santa,
I have been very nise. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like to hav e agame. I want another dog.
Levi
Dear Santa,
If I be good can I be on the good list. Sow howe are you Santa. I want a elf on the self.
Jax
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are the reindeer? How are you Mis Claus the? Reindeer and the elves. I would like a skatbord
Garason
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elvs? And whet I whet for Christmas is a sky bord undur glow.
Gus Ward
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I have been very nice. I would like xoexs.
Javien
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice How are you? I what a barbe.
Cadance Reese
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you. I wod lick a PS5!
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I have been very n ice. How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and the elves? I wound like sum lols dolls suff for my doll. I want lol dolls black Hi Hills a black mask a table and a nufbud.
Kambrie
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you? I would like a phon.
Malachi
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are your elves? I would like a Huber bord.
Mekhi
Dear Santa,
I have been preety nice. Can I have a umarkin Girl doll please and thank you.
Claire
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elves? I would like most of all is Mrs. Claus cookie.
Cash
Dear Santa,
I have been very Nnice. How are youo? I would like a Toy kichn. You are very Nice. I miss you. You make me smil. Have a good day.
Lily
Dear Santa,
I have been very n ice. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus. I would like intendos.
Jack
Dear Santa,
I have been ice. How are you Mrs. Claus the reindeer and the elves I would like a robot car.
Ulysses
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you, Mrs. Claus the reindeer and the elves? I would like a VR.
Jazz
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you. Mrs Claus. The Reinbeer and elves? I would like AVR.
Johnny
Dear Santa,
I have been a litl naughty anD nice. How are you Mrs. Claus and the reindeer and the elves? I wut a Woce focE 2. How is Tine?
Brantley
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. How are you How is Ms. Clais How are the reinder How are the elves I would like candy cane.
Suldiman
Dear Santa,
I have been very Nice. How are you? I would like A TV and PS 4. And $500. And for LaN a no hotwheels.
Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. How are you, Mrs. Claus, The reindeer and the elves? I would like a LOL.
Katherine
Dear Santa, I have een very nice. How are you? I would like a ukulele.
Kenzie
Southside Elementary 2nd Grade Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas this year & keep up the good work!
Dylan
Dear Santa,
I want a P-S 4 & I want a dog.
Isaiah Waeltz
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a LOL doll a lot and I want a camera, LOL doll & a baby Brem.
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a phone & a VR set, 2 huge Smasher Egg Series 3. So, how are you? Oh! And a puppy!
Logan
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL house & a dream camper Merry Christmas!
Ivana
Dear Santa,
I want a PC, I Phone 12 Pro, Movie theater, a TV Blue Ibot Saber.
Merry Christmas, Teagan Back
Dear Santa,
It is Christmas so you are coming to the world now so I want a scooter, & a phone.So, how are you doing? So I want $10,000. You are very, very, very, very, much loved!!!
Maeclie Ann Brown
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? What do you do in the Summer? I want a chinchilla
& a virtual reel head set.
Merry Christmas, Rylie
Dear Santa,
I want candy, gum, toys & a yo-yo and a laptop.
Shane Weaver
Dear Santa,
My name is Rusty. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me Hot Wheels Slinger. I would like A bike too. I’ll set out cookies!!
Rusty
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me A puppy, an elf.
Noelle
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me a puppy, dolls & LOL
Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I hope you bringMe a bearded dragon, a nerf gun & a dinosaur. I will set out cookies.
Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want you To bring me Frozen 2, LOL, & a puppy.
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I want a Nine axel, a dirt bikje & Legos.I will set out cookies for you!
Leland Sutton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Big LOL doll, aHover board & BIG Teddy bear.
Hollis Nicole Jensen
Dear Santa,
I want a Big LOL doll- I want 2& I want a puppy and an Elf.
Madeline
Dear Santa,
I have been very good so I want A little toy stocking, doll clothes, & a toy cat.
Emma McBay
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me $10,000 Hoverboard & 56 Lambgrogag
Parker Ann Dauer
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me a Bike, Hot wheels, Wilda Beast, legos & Nerf guns.
Nico Ryan
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, Legos, nerf gun & a puppy.
Erek
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to get a Hover board, LOL, & I Love Puppy.
Kyli Asberry
Dear Santa,
I was a good boy this year Santa, I wish that I had a dirt bike I Love Christmas I love you Santa.
I want a RC Car, bike, football glovs, and skooter,Also a PS5 a new short, I Love you Santa,
By how is Rodoff.
Your firend, Kalten
Dear Santa,
Whad you eat a Grinch cocei this year? Becus in theMovie he takes all the presints wiee dus the Grinch take all The presints for Chrismas I want a sled.
Your friend, Sadie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wunt a ipod, how are you today What’s going on? I wunt a slime set.And a saft blakit and a soft pelow’s and I wunt a Ate set are you reate for Christmas? I wunt a ipod for
Christmas and I skruche’s. And soks I wunt to see the reindeer’s And I wunt a watch and skatr.
Form Santa’s girl, Kadie
Dear Santa,
I am glad that Roudofe liked The carrets. This year I want LOL Blls,Legos, a bousy ball, a marbl, run and a dog. I will put out carets for the Raindeer.
Love, Kimber Jo
Dear Santa,
I hope you liked the cukes. And for Christmas can I pleseHav a nrf gun, phone, Rc Rumote control car, more armemen And a dinosore, whith a santu hat, and uther toys. Sae to misis clos I sad hi.
Love, Caden
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the North Pole?For Christmas can I have an OMG! Doll,And a skudr? Can I have LOL dolls, Poosie stuf and a new camru? I would alsoLike a phone, new shoes, a new chare for my deke at Home, and a sled, a new horse a nerf gun and a tab lit.
Marey Chrismis Santa
Love, Addlee
Dear Santa,
Are you have a good day? I want you to bring me. An I phone eleven promax, an apple watch, a I Pad PromaxWith a pen to draw, A Air that is rainbow. A nclis, and a Pool. I wile leve you pie and cooke. Santa Hi.
Love, Anjali Lee
Dear Santa,
Please get me a xbox one and a Bay arena and bay blades please.
I hope you have a great time after Christmas By
Love, Deaclan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thanks for the elfs you gaveThe daycare. Can you give my friends, family, teacher, pet, God and Jesius an Merry Christmas. And can you give me a Tamgotchi On fairy free, elexshrek skake bord, And a puppy. I will leve you some cookie and Some snack. Have a merry Christmas to you all!
Love, Nikolette
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillian I have been very good This year. I hope you bring me Girl Legos, JoJos and JoJo tablit. I’ll set out cookies!
Lillian
Dear Santa,
My name is KnitelynnI have been very good this year.I hope you bring me Copon, Storkng and Hosesit
I’ll set out cookies!
Knitelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackson I have been very good This year. I hope you bring me Mostrthuc, Scabrund and Puppy. I’ll set out cookies!
Jackson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? What do you do in the Summer? I’m cerise to know. And Win did you be come Santa Clos?
Lachlan Weese
Dear Santa,
My name is Jax I have been very good this year.I hope you bring me Jwgozadron and I wut Arajcaztuiez and Fumja. I will set out cookies!
Jax
Dear Santa,
De I wat hang Lfe H HawoHufil, miso samhn mrmsuoIdou Lo mec Lafo
Michael
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa, Cus youu d’ue me giveItl’s ydhtol I wot to Merry Christmas. Yoy I love you ssosoooMuch I hop yoy do to you are tue Bist I wot the bist Christmas.
Charieigh
Dear Santa,
I hope you are feley good andBut I wat a satun.I hope you a marre cesmis I Wat a you. To ave a good cesmis.I will gevi you ecv. Cocis but not onlyThat I will gevi you ecv milk. I like you so.
Much marre cesmis.Lilly Fay Ashley
Dear Santa,
I hope you are ok.I wut a iphonz
Ryder Smith
Dear Santa,
I would love a American Girl doll school set.thank you for Loving us. I Love Christmas because
uv Jessus birthday. My birthday is 5 days from Christmas,and I love the hole world. You are the best and
thank you so much.
Kinsley Graves
Dear Santa,
I Love you I hope you are good I want a fish and a tank.
Love Colston Yocham
Dear Santa,
Thack you for my elf I love her thak you my elf I love Her so mush I wut a bebegun
I Love my fllinge. Dallie Green
Dear Santa,
I don’t have a elf but can I have one From the north pule I want a cumputure mini brads slime cichin set baby yotue cowgirl hat ranbow bigh heiar dryerheair culer scoole suplis LOL dols pet fish
a new phone case a new bac pacjust donse go m card v buck’s
xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo Ensley Thomas
Dear Santa,
I hope your well, I wood licke a bigir taclboxCan I ohso have a spinr baite and a bigbite cit and a cdtfish cit.
Love Austin Wheeler
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and stay heltyWhat I want English pants, English saddle pad.Yeti water bottle, puppy. Bungee chair.Air pods, dressis, pants, shirts. String lights and English reigns
Thank you for loving us.
Reese Whitehead
Dear Santa,
I want a forweeler, a bunny, a fish, Clothes sise 7-8, to see you on Chrimas, A apple wach, for mom, a drom for wyatt,A pare of ear pods for hanna, a grill for DadPlese.
Love Colbie Claxton
Dear Santa,
I hop you ar happy and well can IA lambo rc car and oneawadriver Robux.
Steffen Liner
Dear Santa,
I hope you aer dooing wellFor Critmas I want a tablet a filled stocking Lipstick unicorn germex little table
a blond wig, pcs weight’s and a grat famle with lots fo happy his
Trinity Burke
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-wheel with 10 seats so Every bod will fit. And for my brother a robot That will do anything he says. My mother Wants a feet massaging machine. Austin need a Massage machine too. Twila want 2 lazer pen for Carlos, And Loki wants a new bed to put to sleep.
Love, Love, Love,Love,Love, Love,Love Rinlee James
Dear Santa,
I hope yo orr well. I wud like the PS5 plese,Iand a bunee plese and a neew intend swich controlr
Please oh and a neew lite for the schoole plese and the neew Fone and a fore welre.
Love, Jaxon Mudge
Dear Santa,
You are the best!!! thank you for my elf’s I want a bunny. That is nice if you can.And a neckgatter that is black and purple and a OS for by borther And please and a robot that does what ever I say and one more for you to have a best-Christmas ever! You are the best best best best ever
I love you sosososososomuch.Love you, Norah Clay
Dear Santa,
Thank you for sending bublegum! But what I don’t like is her being in quoranteen.I love that she got me a book. For Christmas I want a baby doll, some cute Shoes, books, pixmepops.
Shelby Brown
Dear Santa,
How are you? are you rety for Christmas is Rudolph rety for Chrismas?Is Rudolph rety to fly? My Chrismas wish is a RC Car, my mom wants shoes and clos. My dad wants a phone. My dog’s want bone, my cat want’s a new toy.I will see you on Christmas nith tell Mrs. Claus and the raindeers I sed Hi.
Love, Rian
Dear Santa,
I wut me famle to be hapee. I wut a exbox vrshin ex. And a nerfgunand a dog.
I love you Santa, Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer and elves? I woud like a Ice cream trukBarbey home, electric skoodra, toy school, toy picnic tabla, Toy electric car, ipod, arpods, and arpod case.
I will be good.Marry Chrimas Santa
Your frend Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I want rock’s, Shells, paper, phone book, coloring kit, shrpant, dogman books,martin’s baby deer stuff and hand sanatisr. how are the ranedeer?
Your friend, John
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can you pleas bring me books, 2 pak lolOmg doll, a flute, a hoodie, and art stuff and my sister a recyderI love you so much! I hop you come see my home this yearmerry Christmas! Tell the raindeer I miss them and Mrs. Clasa
Love, Khloe
Dear Santa,
Haw is Rudolph? and how is it in the North Pole? is it good. I wunt a yellow swich and for. My sistr a Pink switch and for my baby sistr a babydoll. Is the reindeer Ready? Christmas is in 23 days. I have ben good my Christmas tree. Is prooty have a mareey Christmas Santa.
Your friend, Jack
Dear Santa,
I wish that I can see you I want a butterfly Cachr I wus good this year I love Christmas it the funist year I, Also I want a new snowglobI will give you cookes and milk. And a carrot for Your raindeer. Marry Christmas Santa.
Your friend, Averi Hampton
Hi Santa,
Thanks for our elfs I am sooo excited I miss you I hope you have a marry Christmas but what I want for Christmas is American girl SuffRainbow high dolls. Ocean room foor me. Mrray Chirstmas Santa.
Love, Alivia
Central Elementary
2nd Graders Dear Santa,
How do you get the presents delivered So fast? Santa I have been a great friend. For Cristasm I would like a nerfgun and a laptop Please. I promise I will leave rasins outside.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? How are your elves? I have been great this year. I wish I could Get a kindle switch. I want a dirt bike like key’ Monnie’s. It looks fun. I hope your reindeer are being good
Love, Kyler
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I hope I get a motorcycle And a guitar. I will play it all day
And nigh.
Love, Key’ Monnie
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing?I have been very good. I want a vr headset and I want a wwe
ring and two action figures. I will be so excited if I have that.I like that you give presents.
Love, Gage
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope your star is Ok. I have been ok this year. I want a computer and a vr headset and a puppy. If I get it I will be happy.
Love, Marcus
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I have been ok this year. Ma I Please have a Nintendo switch
game? I only have one game. I will play it a lot I hope you have
a Merry Christmas.
Love, Perry
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been ok this year. I want a sword in a case. I will play with it.
Have a good day.
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
How are your elve? I hope the weather is warm. I have been good this year.
For Christmas I want a Nintendo switch Game. I will play and try to complete it.
I hope you at here soon and give all Good boys and girls their presents.
Your friend, Carlos
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I have been ok this year. I want a phone for Christmas. I don’t have a phone and All my sisters have a phone. Thank you for the phone.
Your friend,
Xander
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elfs? I’ve been really good and really helpful and nice.Can I have a moden bike and a ipod And a pet dog please? Look for the Cookes and milk when you get to my House.
Love, Braden
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph?I have been good and nice this year.For Christmas I would like a sparklyPink phone please. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
How are you n I wunt on of your elfPlease and a bat cart Iv been good today And a pet turtle and surf board please andBat man legos set.
Love, Myker
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing?I have been really good this year.Can I pls get a princess carriage more Barbie dolls? Thank you for my presents.
Love, Michaela J.
Dear Santa,
How is my elf Molly? I have been really goodI would like a Barbie bakery and a Barbie store.
I will leave cookies and milk for you.
Love, Kentley
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been a good boy. Can I Please have a tv?I will leave milk and cookies.
Love,Gunner
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus. Santa I have been Prity good this year. I woud like elf on the shelf stuff
And a iphone 12 please. I will leve milk and cookieys For you and candy canes for your elfs.
Love,Chase
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa and Mrs. Claus. I hope you are doing Good and your raindear are good too santa
I have been pretty good this year and helpful. I really want a robot dog please
Have a Holly jolly Christmas bye Santa I hope you
Have a good day. Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have bin good this year Santa I want vbucks for Christmas look for
The milk and cookies!
Love, Samuel
Dear Santa,
Do you like the milk and cookies I leave you every year? Santa I have been good for my mom and dad.
Santa I would like a phone, a nice tablet and an elf on the shelf. Thank you for the presents.
Love, Meckenzie
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Santa I ha been helpful this year. For Christmas I would like a camera drone
Thank you for the presents. Jacob
Dear Santa,
How do you get the pres done so fast?I heve bene good.For Christmas I would like a hovebord
Niteo switch and a Robl ox crd for the niteo Switch and a pone. There are candy canes
On the tree for the reindeer.
Love, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
How are the raindear? I have beenNice. I want a teel backpack.I will lev ou cepes for the Raindear.
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
How are you? i have been nicethis year. For Christmas i want a drone.i will put out cookies milk and carrots.
Love, Arek
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been helpful and great this Year! For Chrismas this year I would like a laptop. Mery Christmas .Look for my tree it’s easy to see!
Love, Xander
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Santa, I have been Helpful this year. I want a youtobe camera and a laptop please. Thank you for the presents.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph Santa? I have been good goodgood this year. for christmas I would like a haverboard, nerf guns Pease. I promise I willgive carrots to the reindeer.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph Santa? Santa I have been Good this year, for Christmas I want my own
Diary.Merry Christmas
Love, Tyler xxxxxoooooxx
Dear Santa,
How is Tootsie Roll the Elf? Santa, I have been good and helpful this year. For Crismas I would like a havoer board and a laptop and new bike please. Have a holly jolly Crismas. Look fo my tree in my room! Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? And my elf peper? Santa, I have been good this year.For Christmas I would like an OMG Remix Doll please. I hope You and Mrs. Claus have a mary christmas.
Love, Taylynn
Dear Santa,
How your elves doing? Santa i have been helpful this year. For Christmas I would like a uncorn hoody please. Look for the cookies and milk when you get to my house.
Love, Taliah
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Santa, I have been good this year.for Christmas I would like a OMG Remix please. I’m leaving carrots out for the reindeer
Love, Dani
Dear Santa,
How is my elf, Trixie? Santa, I have been good this year .For Christmas I would like a new skate board
Thnk you and I will laeve milk and cookies.
Love, Paisley Ousley
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph , Santa I been nice this year. For Christmas I would like D iphone 21 pro please and jojosiwansuff please. Look for the milk and cookies when you get to my house.
Love, Gianna
Dear Santa,
How is my elf Shadow? I have ben good. for chrismis I would like a 4 wheeler and beyblades.
And a haverboard. I hope you have a hapy year.
Abel
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Santa I have bee bored for Christmas I wold like an LOL Scooter and a real bunny please. Thank you for the presents.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs? Santa, I have been halpful this Year. For Christmas I would like a new tadlit pleae.
Have a good Christmas.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
How is pete the elf doing? Santa, I have been nice this year. For Christmis I would like a phone please.
Merry Christmis
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Santa I have been good this year.For Christmas i wold like a Nintendo switch for Christmas. and i will like a animal crossing game for Christmas.I will leave milk and cookies for you. and i will leave carrots out For your reindeer.
Love, Amy
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus good? this year I would a smart watch Please I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for The reindeer.
Glinda
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Santa, I have been good this year. Can I have a Godzilla toy please? I am leveing reindeer chow for you and the reindeer.
Love,Dominic
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and is the elfs? Can I Have one of the elfs? I have been good this year and helpfull. I want a fortnite scar and a fortnite sniper, a pet dog.
There’s milk and cookie’s on the table for you .
Love, Landen
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and Rudolph? I have been bad and good. For Christmas I would like a phone please. Look for the milk and cookies whin you get to my house.
Love, Leia
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you doing? This year I’v been pretty good. Santa can I please have a Barbie
dream house and dolls? Santa when you get to my houselook for the milk and cookies.
Love to Santa, Michaelyn J.
Dear Santa,
How is my elf Snow Bell? Is she ok? Could she come to my house? I have been good and helpful Santa. I want a mremade tail and a bow and arrow a dress a family and Snow Bell a pet horse. I will leave cookies and milk
Love,Braylee
Dear Santa,
How are you a Mrs. Claus and Rudolph? I was preety good this year. I would like a elf on the shelp
And a nerf gun sniper. Have a good time at the north pole.
Love Easton L.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Ps how is Rudolph? Santa I have been pretty helpfl This year. for Christmas I wold like an art kit and maybe a new skate board and nerfgun. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a holly jolly Christmas Bye Bye Santa,
Love Shooter
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good and helpful this year. Can I please have a brand new fuzzy blue diary and an Art Activity kit For Christmas.
Have a merry merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus!
Love Molly Jo
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Santa, I have been nice and bored thie year.
For Christmas I wold like a bit Christmas magic please.Have a great Christmas
Love,Zach
Dear Santa,
I Love your prestenst. I want you to have a good year.For Christmas I want a hoverborde. how is it at north ploe.I wander how it feals to be Santa.
Love, Marquez
Dear Santa,
How have you bin have you bin good? how have the raindeer din good? Santa, I have been nice this year. for Christmas I woud like a PS5 Thak you so much please and a 4 wheeler please thake you so much. Thake you for evre thage I hope you have the best Christmas I promis I will Leave carrots
Love, Bella Rose