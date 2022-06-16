 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean’s list recipients honored at NSU

031522-tul-nws-indian-symposium-p1
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 660 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester, and 27 of them are from Wagoner County.

Area students named to the spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll include:

Coweta — Savannah Evans, Audrey Featherngill, Alicia Forbit, Alexzander Futrell, Tyler Large, Jessica Sharp and Tracy Smith

Porter — Makenzie Cumbey and Valene Faulconer

Wagoner — Sarah Barnfield, Nathan Chuculate, Cassie Collins, Holden Dearman, Heather Dotson, Amelia Fendlason, Lauren Frost, Caylee Gilreath, Kaitlyn Greer, Michael Hall, Nicole Harkreader, Lucas Mays, Jordan Presley, Dallas Smith, Michelle Taylor, Angela Tollett, Carter Wisdom and Jessica Zwirtz

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B.

