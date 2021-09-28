DDoS attack causes call outages in Wagoner County

"Valued Customer,

We continue to experience call issues with the DDos attack that happened, and continues to happen, with the national carrier Bandwidth.com. As Bandwidth is the leading VoIP provider, this has not only become a national issue but a worldwide event. We are even receiving reports of it affecting the cellular industry, as well.

VIP is quickly working and thinking outside the box with our upstream technical teams on how to implement a solution even if temporary. We are reluctant to deliever any type of time frame for resolution as VIP is not being provided one from upstream carriers. Having said that, work is happening around the clock to find solutions and ways to get some relief.

If you are interested further in how this all started, information from Bandwidth’s DDoS attack can be found on our website and social networks.

We recognize this is affecting businesses and their customers, just as it is affecting other businesses locally, statewide, regionally, nationally and even worldwide. We are doing our best with these circumstances.

Sincerely,

VIP Voice Services Leadership Team."

