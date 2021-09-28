DDoS attack causes call outages in Wagoner County

Wagoner and Coweta are currently experiencing call outages in city and public works departments, due to a nationwide DDoS attack on their communications carrier, Bandwidth.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 is the second day in the row that both cities have experienced call failures.
Wagoner City Clerk Rhonda Hash said the attack is affecting the Wagoner Public Works Authority, Wagoner City Hall and most city departments. Coweta is also dealing with the same issues in their departments.
She encourages people to email city departments or physically come into the buildings.
“I promise nobody is hanging up,” Hash said. “The calls are just dropping.”
Hash said there are times when city departments can call out, but they are often disconnected. The majority of the issues are when residents from outside department landlines are trying to call out, she said.
A distributed denial of service, or DDoS, is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources, according to digitalattackmap.com.
Customers received an email from VIP Voice Services, in Coweta, on Sept. 28 — a partner of Bandwidth:
"Valued Customer,
We continue to experience call issues with the DDos attack that happened, and continues to happen, with the national carrier Bandwidth.com. As Bandwidth is the leading VoIP provider, this has not only become a national issue but a worldwide event. We are even receiving reports of it affecting the cellular industry, as well.
VIP is quickly working and thinking outside the box with our upstream technical teams on how to implement a solution even if temporary. We are reluctant to deliever any type of time frame for resolution as VIP is not being provided one from upstream carriers. Having said that, work is happening around the clock to find solutions and ways to get some relief.
If you are interested further in how this all started, information from Bandwidth’s DDoS attack can be found on our website and social networks.
We recognize this is affecting businesses and their customers, just as it is affecting other businesses locally, statewide, regionally, nationally and even worldwide. We are doing our best with these circumstances.
Sincerely,
VIP Voice Services Leadership Team."