Damage surveyed across Coweta after possible tornado late Sunday; classes canceled today

Update (6:30 a.m. Monday): More than 1,000 customers in the Coweta area are without power Monday morning, according to an outage map from PSO.
Those customers could be without power all day; 5 p.m. is the estimate listed for restoration of services after weather-related outages.
The city of Coweta took on a massive amount of damage during Sunday’s storm, leaving behind broken equipment, downed power lines, tree debris and houses struck by lightning.
Coweta Public Schools staff announced on social media there will not be in-person or virtual classes Monday, Oct. 11 so crews can assess the storm damage.
The Philipps 66 gas station, on OK-51 across from the high school, has a bent awning from the high winds.
The Coweta High School baseball field is a mess, with equipment scattered all over the field. A tractor can be seen in pieces. There is netting going in all directions. Fences were blown over. There is even an air conditioning unit sitting on a sidewalk near the complex, crumpled in pieces. Aluminum signage can be seen wrapped around poles outside of the football stadium.
Mission Intermediate Grade Center, on 30123 E. 147th St. S., posted on Facebook and said, “Our building, MIGC, suffered the most significant damage in CPS.”
Power lines are down by Coweta High School and Mission Intermediate Grade Center. Crews from multiple Northeast Oklahoma agencies are assisting Coweta Police by shutting down roads so emergency personnel can asses the damage. Police, fire and emergency management crews are all over the city of Coweta monitoring the monitoring the damage — helping anyway they can until daylight.
At least one home off OK-51 and 131st Street was struck by lightning. The owners told the Wagoner County American-Tribune they were in their storm shelter in back of their home. As soon as they opened up the shelter, they saw their house burning to the ground from the top-down.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.