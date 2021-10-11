Damage surveyed across Coweta after possible tornado late Sunday; classes canceled today

Update (6:30 a.m. Monday): More than 1,000 customers in the Coweta area are without power Monday morning, according to an outage map from PSO.

Those customers could be without power all day; 5 p.m. is the estimate listed for restoration of services after weather-related outages.

The city of Coweta took on a massive amount of damage during Sunday’s storm, leaving behind broken equipment, downed power lines, tree debris and houses struck by lightning.

Coweta Public Schools staff announced on social media there will not be in-person or virtual classes Monday, Oct. 11 so crews can assess the storm damage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Philipps 66 gas station, on OK-51 across from the high school, has a bent awning from the high winds.

The Coweta High School baseball field is a mess, with equipment scattered all over the field. A tractor can be seen in pieces. There is netting going in all directions. Fences were blown over. There is even an air conditioning unit sitting on a sidewalk near the complex, crumpled in pieces. Aluminum signage can be seen wrapped around poles outside of the football stadium.