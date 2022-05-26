Current Wagoner County Treasurer joins chamber amid new election cycle

Current Wagoner County Treasurer Chasity Levi is officially a member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Levi is also running for a full term as county treasurer in the upcoming November election.

Levi is a lifelong resident of Wagoner County, and has been employed with the county for 13 years in various offices.

She has worked in the treasurer’s office since 2017, and was appointed Wagoner County Treasurer in 2021 after the unexpected and unfortunate passing of Dana Patten. Levi gained support from the treasurer’s office staff, as well as county commissioners.

Levi plans to be at Wagoner’s Summerfest and the candidate meet and greet on July 9.

She can be reached via email at levifortreasurer@gmail.com, Facebook — Chasity Levi for Wagoner County Treasurer or phone at 918-260-5417 with questions or concerns regarding her candidacy goals.