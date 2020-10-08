Crash in Wagoner County kills motorist

One person was killed late Wednesday in a crash on U.S. Highway 69. The accident occurred northeast of Tullahassee around 9:33 p.m.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of a northbound car attempted to turn left and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The vehicle was struck by a southbound semi.
The car driver who died has yet to be identified pending next of kin notification. A seatbelt was not in use.
The semi driver from Texas was not injured.
We will update as information becomes available.
