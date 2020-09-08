 Skip to main content
CPS offers special programs for disabled students

CPS offers special programs for disabled students

Coweta Special Services
FILE

Coweta Public Schools is in search of children with disabilities in the Coweta school district that may indicate a need for special learning facilities or programs.

Federal and state law requires a free and appropriate education for all individuals with disabilities through the age of 21.

Characteristics that may affect a child’s educational progress and may qualify a child for a special evaluation are visual impairments, mental disabilities, learning disabilities, hearing or speech problems, severe emotional disturbance, physical limitations, multiple disabilities, health impairments and traumatic brain injury.

If anyone knows of a child with special needs, contact Mary Parks, CPS Special Education Director, at 918-486-6103.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988.

