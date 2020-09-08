CPS offers special programs for disabled students

Coweta Public Schools is in search of children with disabilities in the Coweta school district that may indicate a need for special learning facilities or programs.

Federal and state law requires a free and appropriate education for all individuals with disabilities through the age of 21.

Characteristics that may affect a child’s educational progress and may qualify a child for a special evaluation are visual impairments, mental disabilities, learning disabilities, hearing or speech problems, severe emotional disturbance, physical limitations, multiple disabilities, health impairments and traumatic brain injury.

If anyone knows of a child with special needs, contact Mary Parks, CPS Special Education Director, at 918-486-6103.

