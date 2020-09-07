CPS has urgent need for school bus drivers

Coweta Public Schools needs bus drivers now.

That’s the focus since the district has been short drivers to begin the school year and has had three decide not to continue recently.

It has made a bad situation even worse.

Having no qualified drivers available has forced CPS to temporarily eliminate some bus routes.

“Assistant Superintendent, Max Myers, is driving a route,” said Superintendent Jeff Holmes. “We are trying to find anyone to fill in for a time.”

The district has tried to be creative with routes and even double up on some.

“But, we have done all we can,” Holmes added. “We’ve checked with teaching and coaching staff to drive routes for us.”

The district is going through lists of staff “and beg someone to come drive for us,” Holmes said.

There is even an idea to check nearby school districts that are doing virtual learning and recruit those bus drivers for Coweta.

Holmes added that even with the dire need for drivers, safety from the current COVID-19 is still paramount. All health and safety measures will be followed.

“We are also doing everything to keep schools open,” Holmes assured. “The last thing I want to do is cancel school.”

If there is anyone with CDL credentials and a school bus driver endorsement, please contact the bus barn at 918-486-5005. Potential drivers can also apply online at www.cowetaps.org.

