Jake Dwyer, far right, gives the oath of office to the new Coweta Chamber of Commerce's new Board members. They are from left: Board Vice-President Joe Matlock with BancFirst, Paula Badley with SERVPRO of Mayes and Wagoner Counties, Board Secretary Samantha Call with the Wagoner County Election Board and President Matt Shell with Goodfella's Pizzeria Coweta. Not pictured are board member Sarah Wells with Oklahoma Farm Bureau, who begins a new three-year term in office, and Board Treasurer Pam Morris.