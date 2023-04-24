The state of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce is strong!
That was the word from outgoing President Jake Dwyer and Chamber Executive Director Christy Wheeland during the State of the Chamber meeting on April 19 at the Assembly Church.
A detailed account of last year's successful events that helped continue to put Coweta on the map.
Dwyer ended the proceedings given the oath of office to the new members: Board Vice-President Joe Matlock with BancFirst, Paula Badley with SERVPRO of Mayes and Wagoner Counties, Board Secretary Samantha Call with the Wagoner County Election Board and President Matt Shell with Goodfella's Pizzeria Coweta.