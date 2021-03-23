Coweta's Southside Elementary names Tari Blankenship as its Teacher of the Year

Blankenship also credits her school district for helping her navigate the world’s new reality amid a global pandemic.

“I feel like Coweta Public Schools has done a fine job,” she said. “They provided us with Chromebooks and with professional development opportunities to learn more about it. They give you real support. When you have administration and support throughout the district like that, it makes a huge difference. You know you’re not alone.”

While COVID-19 has complicated an already challenging profession, Blankenship notes the rewards more than make up for hard days in the classroom.

“It can be exhausting, but the energy you put into it is worth it. The rewards are endless and absolutely priceless,” she said. “The majority of my students are non-verbal, so to even hear a child say my name for the first time melts my heart. If you’re ever feeling low or sad, come visit my classroom because my kids will put a smile on your face. They love you unconditionally.”

Throughout her 24-year career, Blankenship has also had more than a few students reach out to show their appreciation.