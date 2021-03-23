Coweta's Southside Elementary names Tari Blankenship as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Tari Blankenship as its Southside Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I was shocked and honored, completely honored,” said Blankenship. “I work with a lot of great teachers and for my peers to recognize me was very nice. It’s a huge deal for your peers to say you’re doing a great job and that they’re proud of you. We all need to have that feeling of appreciation and I think we all perform better whenever it’s recognized.”
Blankenship has been teaching for more than 24 years and knew at an early age that it was her calling.
“When I was little I would play school all the time,” she said. “I feel fortunate because not a lot of people know exactly what they want to do, but this is truly my passion. It’s my purpose. I love my job and throughout my career I’ve always been reminded how fortunate I am to know my purpose and I live it daily in my classroom.”
For the last 14 years of her career, Blankenship has been a mainstay at Southside Elementary working with special education children ranging in age from three to four-year-olds.
“These children come to me and I would say around 99.9 percent of them have never left mom and dad, or other family members. This is their very first school experience,” Blankenship said. “I set up my classroom to be a positive, healthy learning environment where students feel safe and loved. Before they can learn, they have to have those feelings.”
Blankenship said she considers herself as just one part of a larger team that includes the child’s family, other special education teachers, occupational therapists, physical therapists and a school counselor and a speech pathologist.
“We develop a plan for each individual child, based on their needs. We meet often and we communicate with each other on what will work. The early intervention services that are available through the public school are very impressive.”
The last year of Blankenship’s career has been unlike any other amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the switch to technology.
“When we heard that COVID might be happening around this time last year, we kept asking each other if it was real or if it was a joke,” she said. “It’s something that no one thought would ever happen. We didn’t see this one coming. I feel like I’m on “The Jetsons” sometimes! That’s been my analogy because it’s all technology and new.”
While technology has kept her class connected with special video projects and activities, Blankenship explained the importance of hands-on learning for her classroom.
“It’s vital in my classroom to have that hands-on and social interaction. That’s where it was challenging for us. We set up a private Facebook page and a private Google classroom where I worked with our team and communicated with our parents for hands-on activities for the kids. When it’s in your hand and you’re actually doing it, it goes to your heart and it makes a huge impact on learning.”
Blankenship also credits her school district for helping her navigate the world’s new reality amid a global pandemic.
“I feel like Coweta Public Schools has done a fine job,” she said. “They provided us with Chromebooks and with professional development opportunities to learn more about it. They give you real support. When you have administration and support throughout the district like that, it makes a huge difference. You know you’re not alone.”
While COVID-19 has complicated an already challenging profession, Blankenship notes the rewards more than make up for hard days in the classroom.
“It can be exhausting, but the energy you put into it is worth it. The rewards are endless and absolutely priceless,” she said. “The majority of my students are non-verbal, so to even hear a child say my name for the first time melts my heart. If you’re ever feeling low or sad, come visit my classroom because my kids will put a smile on your face. They love you unconditionally.”
Throughout her 24-year career, Blankenship has also had more than a few students reach out to show their appreciation.
“I keep in touch with former students and I try my best to help along their education path. One of my former students a couple years ago is now in the Army National Guard. He contacted me and wanted to come visit and he presented me with an American flag that they had flown in Jordan, in my honor. I just had chills, I was so proud. We all make an impact in a child’s life as educators. It’s just up to us what kind of an impact we want to make.”
Coweta Public Schools is set to recognize awardees from each of its eight school sites before announcing the overall district Teacher of the Year winner on March 31 at 4 p.m. at the Intermediate High Commons. The Support Staff of the Year winner will also be named and recognized.
Editor’s Note: The March 24 edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune will feature four awardees and the March 31 edition will feature the remaining four. The overall winner will be announced in the April 7 edition.