Coweta's Southside Elementary first day of school

Excitement was definitely in the air as Coweta's Southside Elementary school welcomed back its students carrying loaded backpacks and wearing masks on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Students were greeted by name in many cases despite wearing a protective mask that made identifying tough. Greeters also opened car doors to let the students out as they followed the Tiger Paws on the sidewalk to get their temperature taken.

The crossing guard helped move people along from the church parking lot across the street to make the first day under the COVID-19 cloud seem normal.

A big Welcome Back! sign greeted all who walked or drove past the entrance.

PHOTOS BY JOHN FERGUSON

