Coweta's Southside Elementary first day of school

This Southside Elementary student sports a colorful mask to school on the first day of classes.
Children make every effort to social distance as they arrive for the first day of classes at Coweta's Southside Elementary.
A thermometer is used to take the temperature of a youngster arriving for the first day of class at Southside Elementary in Coweta.
Students at Coweta's Southside Elementary wait their turn to enter the building on the first day of classes.
Students are complying with wearing masks to school to help prevent the spread of illness in the midst of a global pandemic.
The crosswalk in front of Southside Elementary was a busy place on Aug. 26 as Coweta students returned to school after an extended spring break.
Students, faculty and staff were welcomed back to Southside Elementary in Coweta on Aug. 26 with colorful signage on the front lawn.
Protective face masks were useful and made a fashion statement. JOHN FERGUSON, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Pictures from every angle had to be taken for historic purposes, of course. JOHN FERGUSON, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
The first day of school at Southside Elementary in Coweta was a family affair. JOHN FERGUSON, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Excitement was definitely in the air as Coweta's Southside Elementary school welcomed back its students carrying loaded backpacks and wearing masks on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Students were greeted by name in many cases despite wearing a protective mask that made identifying tough. Greeters also opened car doors to let the students out as they followed the Tiger Paws on the sidewalk to get their temperature taken.
The crossing guard helped move people along from the church parking lot across the street to make the first day under the COVID-19 cloud seem normal.
A big Welcome Back! sign greeted all who walked or drove past the entrance.
PHOTOS BY JOHN FERGUSON
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!