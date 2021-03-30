Coweta's Sloat Junior High School names Andrea Morgan as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Math Teacher Andrea Morgan as its Sloat Junior High Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I felt super honored and there’s not a better compliment then when the people you work with think that you’re doing a great job,” Morgan said. “You never think about yourself in that way. I always find things I think I really need to work on and I never, ever thought that I’d be deserving of this. I feel incredibly blessed and humbled.”
Morgan has been teaching for more than five years, but admits she never saw herself becoming an educator.
“Once I finished high school, I had no intentions of even going to college,” she said. “I just got married and had a normal job, but then I had children. When my youngest one began kindergarten, I started working for public schools. I worked in the office as a secretary and eventually I decided I was going to get my degree because I loved it. It just took me a little bit longer to realize what God wanted me to do.”
More than 13 years after graduating high school, Morgan found herself in college getting her teaching degree.
Since 2016, she has made herself a fixture at Sloat Junior High teaching seventh and eighth grade students a variety of mathematical subjects including advanced math, pre-algebra and algebra I.
Morgan has also taken a unique approach to educating by utilizing a flipped classroom method.
“Basically I have my students watch my pre-typed notes at home and then when we come to class, we sit in groups and we all work together on assignments. It’s been so helpful for students and parents. In eighth grade it gets harder for parents to help with math because they haven’t used this type of math in a while. You forget about it when you don’t use it every day.”
Morgan said the method also helps students correct mistakes immediately instead of gradually.
“I can assess what they know in groups and fix their mistakes as soon as they make them, so they’re not continuing the whole assignment making the same mistake over and over again,” she said. “I also let students redo assignments because it’s okay if they don’t make 100% every time. I remind them they’re still learning and that we’re going to fix it together.”
While some days are more challenging than others, the rewards outweigh the hardships.
“I teach for the moments,” Morgan said. “I have days where I question what I’m doing, but then a child will tell me thank you. I had a student that was struggling and we did tutoring and he passed the next test. He was jumping up and down and gave me a hug and those kinds of moments are what make it worthwhile.”
Building a relationship of trust with students is also rewarding for Morgan, though she’s had to adjust to changes in teacher and student interaction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like because I was already doing a flipped classroom with digital assignments, God was preparing me for this. The true hard part is not being in person with my students because I feel like I’m missing out on my relationships with them,” she said. “It’s harder to show how much you care to kids virtually. That’s what I’ve had to work on this year, how to develop those relationships regardless. I want to develop leaders and build their confidence.”
Morgan has been utilizing “Virtual Mondays” as a way for students to touch base with her via online or in person.
“They can come in person and I also have a setup where students can pop in and I can write on the screen with today’s technology and it’s just like they’re sitting in class with me,” she said. “It’s all a learning experience for students, parents, other teachers, the school district and the community. You have to have grace with others so they can return that and have patience with you.”
Though the Teacher of the Year award can only be given to an individual, Morgan credits her community and co-workers for making her the teacher she is today.
“I had great professors in college, but the most that I learned about classroom management and how to engage with students has been from the amazing group of people that I work with,” Morgan said. “I am a better teacher when the community, my colleagues and I are all working together. We have a really awesome school district and I never have any plans to leave.”