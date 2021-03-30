Coweta's Sloat Junior High School names Andrea Morgan as its Teacher of the Year

Building a relationship of trust with students is also rewarding for Morgan, though she’s had to adjust to changes in teacher and student interaction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like because I was already doing a flipped classroom with digital assignments, God was preparing me for this. The true hard part is not being in person with my students because I feel like I’m missing out on my relationships with them,” she said. “It’s harder to show how much you care to kids virtually. That’s what I’ve had to work on this year, how to develop those relationships regardless. I want to develop leaders and build their confidence.”

Morgan has been utilizing “Virtual Mondays” as a way for students to touch base with her via online or in person.

“They can come in person and I also have a setup where students can pop in and I can write on the screen with today’s technology and it’s just like they’re sitting in class with me,” she said. “It’s all a learning experience for students, parents, other teachers, the school district and the community. You have to have grace with others so they can return that and have patience with you.”

Though the Teacher of the Year award can only be given to an individual, Morgan credits her community and co-workers for making her the teacher she is today.

“I had great professors in college, but the most that I learned about classroom management and how to engage with students has been from the amazing group of people that I work with,” Morgan said. “I am a better teacher when the community, my colleagues and I are all working together. We have a really awesome school district and I never have any plans to leave.”

