Coweta's Shelley Self earns Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Medal for Excellence award

Coweta’s Shelley Self will be honored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

Self, a National Board Certified teacher who has taught art at Coweta High School for 29 years, will be awarded a Medal for Excellence May 22. Her impact in arts education reaches far beyond the students in her classroom, said Kathleen Blake, a fellow arts educator.

“She is an over-the-top secondary teacher … committed to advancing the arts in her school, community and our state,” Blake said.

Whether she is teaching a first-time art student or helping an Advanced Placement student develop a portfolio for college credits, Self seeks to be a catalyst, “nudging students to question, to take risks and to rise to a higher level of artistic development.”

She challenges students to discover creativity through researching, expanding their experiences, sharpening their synthesizing skills and discovering more about themselves.

“In Shelley’s classroom, there is a written component to every project,” says colleague Jennifer Deal. “She believes students need to think … about what decisions they made and why, analyzing the work based on things like materials, processes, ideation and their application of the elements and principles of design.”