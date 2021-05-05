Coweta's own Dr. Kayse Shrum talks about her upcoming start as the president of OSU

But she has no doubt she’s ready, she said.

“With any new role, you’re going to experience new things and have to learn,” Shrum said.

“But I’m a firm believer that leadership is portable, and the skills I’ve developed as a leader are just as valid in this new role. That’s the key piece that I think will help us to build success.”

She said the system’s investment in Tulsa should only continue to grow, its incoming president said.

“The Tulsa area is very important to Oklahoma State, and it will be a key piece of our strategy for the future as we go through the strategic planning process for the system,” Shrum said.

“OSU-Tulsa is a big piece of our system. It’s our presence here in Tulsa, along with the Center for Health Sciences.”

Shrum, who has been president of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences since 2013, will take over as president of the university July 1, it was announced in April.