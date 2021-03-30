Coweta's Northwest Elementary names Phyllis Zimmerman as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced First Grade Teacher Phyllis Zimmerman as its Northwest Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“It’s really a humbling experience,” said Zimmerman. “It makes you very appreciative and I also wonder why they decided to choose me. I’m not usually a very vocal teacher. I’m more of a behind the scenes person and not in the spotlight. It was not anything that I ever really thought of, but this is really nice.”
Zimmerman has been teaching for more than 24 years and comes from a family of educators.
“Both of my parents were teachers,” she said. “My dad was a teacher during the depression and he also became a coach, principal and a county school superintendent when those still existed. My mother was a teacher and I can remember when she was finishing her degree, I was six years old. At the time we went to what was then called Southeastern State in Durant and we lived on campus.”
Zimmerman explained that at that time, the school was for intern teachers to train before they graduated and went on to have their own classrooms.
“I would walk up the hill to the little school right from our dorm and we would have these teachers coming in and out, in and out. That’s where I started school, so it’s been something I grew up with and it was a heavy influence on me,” she said.
For the last nine years of her career, Zimmerman has been a mainstay at Northwest Elementary working with first grade students.
“I want them to love learning,” she said. “I like to have things fairly well organized, but I’m always open to that teachable moment when somebody says something or asks something that isn’t planned. We can take off with that and explore these different areas that are related to the original subject. That’s why I want the children to stay curious, so they can follow through on that curiosity and see what they can learn from it.”
Throughout her career, Zimmerman has become increasingly aware of the role she plays in a student’s love for learning and takes pride in the “passing of the torch.”
“As you get older, you start realizing this is the upcoming generation and you want them to be prepared,” she said. “They’re going to be the new teachers, doctors, lawyers, clerks in the store. I feel like I’m part of that passing of the torch and I want them to have a love of constantly learning. I just want to be able to do whatever small part I can in propelling them on, so that they can be as successful as they possibly can in whatever field that is the best suited for them.”
Zimmerman said that preparing students sometimes also means going beyond the classroom.
“You don’t have just their educational interest in mind, but you also have to make sure they’re emotionally prepared, especially with the little ones,” she said. “You have to be tuned in to when they’re hungry or if something went wrong at home and they’re sad or if something happens on the playground. I have to remember they’re six and seven years old, so they have different needs from children a little bit older.”
Preparing students for the future has maybe never been more challenging than in the last year of Zimmerman’s career as she manages teaching amid a global pandemic.
“I started teaching way before they had anything like smart boards and now we’ve got little tablets and things like that, which opens up so much for students,” Zimmerman said. “Technology has changed the landscape and now that we’re allowed to come back to campus, the children have to wear masks and it’s trying to remind them how far you’re supposed to stand apart and things like that. It does affect some of the things that you do in the classroom because you have to keep those things in mind.”
She gives credit to parents and guardians for also staying involved in their children’s education as changes continued to take place throughout the school year.
“The parents have been put in a horrible position with all of this, having to be teacher at home and working and trying to keep their families going. I’ve really felt sorry for the parents during all of this and I think they’ve done a very, very good job. They’ve done the best they can to send emails or make phone calls and I think that’s admirable.”
Though the challenges are numerous, Zimmerman is appreciating the struggle and adapting.
“No matter what you go through in life, you will have a new surprise or a new tragedy,” she said. “Nobody likes to go through hardships, but it’s those times when we get to see what we’re made of.
“I appreciate the understanding and all of the effort and encouragement from the administration and on down. Being able to adapt and overcome whatever the situation is requiring from us, it’s just part of what develops us and makes us what we are.”