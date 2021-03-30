Coweta's Northwest Elementary names Phyllis Zimmerman as its Teacher of the Year

For the last nine years of her career, Zimmerman has been a mainstay at Northwest Elementary working with first grade students.

“I want them to love learning,” she said. “I like to have things fairly well organized, but I’m always open to that teachable moment when somebody says something or asks something that isn’t planned. We can take off with that and explore these different areas that are related to the original subject. That’s why I want the children to stay curious, so they can follow through on that curiosity and see what they can learn from it.”

Throughout her career, Zimmerman has become increasingly aware of the role she plays in a student’s love for learning and takes pride in the “passing of the torch.”

“As you get older, you start realizing this is the upcoming generation and you want them to be prepared,” she said. “They’re going to be the new teachers, doctors, lawyers, clerks in the store. I feel like I’m part of that passing of the torch and I want them to have a love of constantly learning. I just want to be able to do whatever small part I can in propelling them on, so that they can be as successful as they possibly can in whatever field that is the best suited for them.”

Zimmerman said that preparing students sometimes also means going beyond the classroom.