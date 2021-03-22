Coweta's Mission IGC names Jennifer Johnson as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Reading Teacher Jennifer Johnson as its Mission Intermediate Grade Center Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I was excited,” Johnson said. “I was in my classroom alone because I had virtual hour and when they announced it, I could hear the kids in the other classes cheering. I had kids all day coming up and teachers came to my room and congratulated me. It makes you feel like you’ve been validated, like you’re doing something right.”
Johnson has been teaching for 13 years and she said while it was not immediately obvious, her path to the classroom was inevitable.
“From the beginning, I always felt that I wanted to teach,” she said. “My physical education teacher in school, I just loved how she always made me feel. I didn’t really know for sure what I wanted to do and I tried to think of other things, but this is really where I wanted to be. That feeling is what I want to give to students.”
Johnson has spent the last four years at Mission IGC and takes pride in making her class welcoming for all.
“I feel like my classroom is very welcoming,” said Johnson. “I want the kids to enjoy coming to school. I feel like if they’re enjoying coming into my class and feeling happy to be there, they’ll be more willing to learn.”
Johnson recalled some of the challenges she faced during her earlier years in the profession and reflected on how it has made her a better teacher.
“You’re finding out what works and what works one year, may not work the next year. You just have to be really open for change and be very flexible,” she said. “It’s okay if it doesn’t work. It’s not the end of the world. Learning that has made me a better teacher.”
Being flexible has been especially important over the past school year due to COVID-19.
“You have to be open as a teacher and go with the flow and do what’s best for the kids. Even if it’s not your typical style, I know there are a lot of teachers that technology is not their style, but it has been what’s best for the kids,” said Johnson.
She has utilized Google Classroom to stay engaged with students through much of the pandemic.
“I like to do a lot of hands-on stuff because I think a lot of kids learn that way, but this is a way for us to still learn at all. While not physically, mentally we’re still doing all the things and we did before. I think it’s good the kids know how to work on the computer stuff. That’s what the world is going to be, is technology based, so it’s not all bad,” Johnson said.
She has also seen the added benefits of technology for parents.
“It’s a lot easier for parents to see if their student’s work is missing because they can physically see it on their child’s computer,” she said. “Parents are in a bad spot right now and a lot of them feel like they’re doing a lot. I think they’ve been doing pretty well with it though. It’s definitely something we’re all learning and I’m even watching videos all the time to learn.”
To keep students from feeling overwhelmed, much of Johnson’s past year was spent creating easy to follow virtual lessons.
“I tried to make it where students are able to do it on their own by posting a video going through the lesson. The lessons have been short so students have some practice at home, but I’m not taking their whole day and forcing them to learn something completely new or virtual,” Johnson said.
Though there have been challenges, the moments of joy in her classroom outweigh the hardships.
“I’ve had students say they don’t like reading or come into my classroom not wanting to read. Yet after class, they’re suddenly asking for a certain book or parents are reaching out to thank me for getting their child interested in reading. Those moments make me really happy.”
Ironically, this year’s Mission IGC nearly quit teaching after experiencing moments of doubt in another school district earlier in her career.
“I had considered stopping teaching, but then I switched districts and it has been amazing since,” Johnson said. “In my last district, I was told so often that I had to teach a certain way and say things a certain way. Mission IGC is the first school that has really trusted me to do what I think is best for students.”
Johnson credits Mission IGC’s Principal Gentry Pierce for helping keep her passion for teaching alive.
“She just gives me a lot of freedom and support and I really appreciate that,” said Johnson. “I’ve wanted to come to school every day since switching to Coweta. This is the first time I actually feel like I’m doing a good job. It’s not even like a job anymore. I’m enjoying what I do.”
Editor’s Note: The March 24 edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune will feature four awardees and the March 31 edition will feature the remaining four. The overall winner will be announced in the April 7 edition.