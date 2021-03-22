Coweta's Mission IGC names Jennifer Johnson as its Teacher of the Year

Johnson recalled some of the challenges she faced during her earlier years in the profession and reflected on how it has made her a better teacher.

“You’re finding out what works and what works one year, may not work the next year. You just have to be really open for change and be very flexible,” she said. “It’s okay if it doesn’t work. It’s not the end of the world. Learning that has made me a better teacher.”

Being flexible has been especially important over the past school year due to COVID-19.

“You have to be open as a teacher and go with the flow and do what’s best for the kids. Even if it’s not your typical style, I know there are a lot of teachers that technology is not their style, but it has been what’s best for the kids,” said Johnson.

She has utilized Google Classroom to stay engaged with students through much of the pandemic.

“I like to do a lot of hands-on stuff because I think a lot of kids learn that way, but this is a way for us to still learn at all. While not physically, mentally we’re still doing all the things and we did before. I think it’s good the kids know how to work on the computer stuff. That’s what the world is going to be, is technology based, so it’s not all bad,” Johnson said.