Coweta's Mercer, Brice nominated for Ms. Inside and Ms. Outside; voting open through March 4

Two Coweta Lady Tigers have been nominated by Tulsa World’s Mike Brown for Ms. Inside and Ms. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball.

Senior Alexxia Mercer is one of 15 girls that play closer to the basket nominated for Ms. Inside. She is averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and is also the school career rebound leader.

Senior Linda Brice is one of 15 girls that play closer to the 3-point line nominated for Ms. Outside. Brown noted her as a “serial disrupter” on defense while averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Brice also has over 1,400 career points and is seeking to lead the Lady Tigers to a fourth consecutive state tournament berth.

Voting is currently underway through March 4 at 3 p.m.

Fans can vote for their favorite players once a day, per device, by visiting www.wagonercountyat.com and selecting the “Sports” tab.

One winner a day will be unveiled beginning March 8.