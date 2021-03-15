Coweta's Kuester recently named American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week

Clarksville, Ark. — University of the Ozarks senior right-hander Dylan Kuester was named the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week, it was announced by the conference office on March 8.

Kuester, from Coweta, Okla., threw a gem to lead the Eagles to a 9-0 game two win against Howard Payne University on Friday, March 5.

Kuester tossed a two-hit complete game, nine-inning shutout, fanning 11 and walked only one in his outing. He faced 32 batters and allowed just one hit through 8.2 innings.

He retired the side in the second, third, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

The senior ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh as he hit a batter and then issued a walk, but Kuester quickly put out the fire with three straight strike outs.

Kuester prepped at Coweta High School and played at Carl Albert College.