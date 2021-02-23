Coweta's Katie Jacoby leads Rogers State University's Studio III Media as creative director

The digital media campaign and online auction for RSU’s public television station earned the pilot program students a Silver Link award from the Tulsa Public Relations Student Association in the fall of 2019.

Former RSU Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Susan Rainey serves as a local mentor and partner to the firm. Rainey founded Yellow Dog Design Works, a branding, graphic design and commercial photography studio in Tulsa.

“Teaching students the business side of running a successful firm is extremely important. Most of the design students are already freelancing and giving them insight into contracts, deliverables, and professional issues about their projects is something that goes beyond what happens in the classroom,” Rainey said.

Katie Jacoby, a fine arts major from Coweta, is the creative director for Studio III Media. Being part of the firm on the creative side gives her a different perspective than her fellow interns.

“Communications, marketing, and business majors come from a different perspective than I do as an art major, so getting to see what they do and how they do it has been great. Every project is a learning process, so having Professor Rainey to guide us has been invaluable,” Jacoby said.