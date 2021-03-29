Coweta's Intermediate High School names Shelley Sims as its Teacher of the Year

Sims also has the opportunity to see the immediate impact of her teachings.

“I personally feel like I get to teach the best class in school because I get immediate feedback from these kids. They get very interested in what we’re covering because they can apply it immediately to their life,” she said. “I’ve had kids that as soon as I taught them how to sew buttons on, they went home that night and told mom and they’ll get to sew a button back on a shirt. Then my student comes back the next day and they’re excited because they got to apply what they learned.”

In a classroom so hands-on, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented several challenges and forced Sims to alter her assignments, sometimes in ways that have worked out surprisingly better for students.

“I have a lot smaller class sizes this year because a lot of students chose to do their work virtually and even the students on campus, you don’t want to bunch them up together. We haven’t got to cook yet, but I’m changing that up from groups to where students have to make individual meals. While it’s a change, I think it will help students prepare for dorm living.”

Technology has also changed the way Sims keeps families informed about their student’s classroom performance amid the pandemic.