Coweta's Intermediate High School names Shelley Sims as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Family Consumer Sciences Teacher Shelley Sims as its Intermediate High School Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I was pleasantly surprised and I definitely have other teachers in mind that I thought were more deserving, but it was nice everyone recognize me,” said Sims. “Most teachers don’t know what other teachers are doing in their classroom except hearing about it from other students, so if my peers are thinking I’m doing a good job, their students must also be saying something about liking my class. That’s a great feeling.”
Sims has been teaching for 17 years, but did not originally see herself becoming a classroom educator.
“I never thought I was going to be a teacher. I was guided towards it later,” she said. “I was taking courses in college that covered a lot of school material because I was interested in parenting and child development. That’s actually what I got my degree in and then I was looking at what are areas that I could go into. Teaching was one of the options, so I became certified in family consumer sciences and became a teacher with that degree.”
For the past 13 years of her career, Sims has been at Coweta. She began teaching students in seventh and eighth grades before transitioning to teaching ninth through 12th graders.
“I teach the basic Family Consumer Sciences class, which used to be like home economics, and then I teach a class that’s called marriage and family, as well as parenting and child development. Those are a semester each. Then I also teach a class that covers the seven habits of highly effective teens,” explained Sims.
She said she added in the seven habits course after taking a similar class with Dr. Lashley at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., and seeing the impact it had on her personally.
“I took his course at NSU and he taught through sharing and experiences that people had,” Sims said. “It allowed students to relay their side of things or speak up and share their story. They got to share their viewpoints and have more meaningful discussions. He was definitely someone that I looked up to and I wanted to kind of copy his teaching style when I got my own classroom.”
Teaching life skills to students and employing Lashley’s methods has allowed Sims more opportunities than most teachers to connect with students on a personal level.
“I definitely have always wanted to get to know my students really well and I will share stories in class together because with life skills, it’s very easy to do,” Sims said. “I’ll ask them journal questions like if they have ever prepared any meals at home. That opens them up to tell me all kinds of things about themselves. I feel like when you can get to know each other really well, it builds that relationship and helps them feel more attached to the classroom and feel like they are more involved.”
Sims also has the opportunity to see the immediate impact of her teachings.
“I personally feel like I get to teach the best class in school because I get immediate feedback from these kids. They get very interested in what we’re covering because they can apply it immediately to their life,” she said. “I’ve had kids that as soon as I taught them how to sew buttons on, they went home that night and told mom and they’ll get to sew a button back on a shirt. Then my student comes back the next day and they’re excited because they got to apply what they learned.”
In a classroom so hands-on, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented several challenges and forced Sims to alter her assignments, sometimes in ways that have worked out surprisingly better for students.
“I have a lot smaller class sizes this year because a lot of students chose to do their work virtually and even the students on campus, you don’t want to bunch them up together. We haven’t got to cook yet, but I’m changing that up from groups to where students have to make individual meals. While it’s a change, I think it will help students prepare for dorm living.”
Technology has also changed the way Sims keeps families informed about their student’s classroom performance amid the pandemic.
“Technology has allowed me to have more communication with families when the motivation for some students just isn’t there,” Sims said. “I’ve had to work with parents on what I can do and what they can do to make sure that these students are continuing to get their work completed. This technology is new to parents and they can get frustrated, but it’s also eye opening for them to be able to see how things work and be able to stay on top of what’s going on.”
Sims also gives credit to her colleagues for their support this past school year.
“My fellow teachers have been amazing. We’ve taken care of each other in whatever way we needed. We’re family and I’m blessed to be here.”