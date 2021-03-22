Coweta's Heritage IGC names Kenli Stanfill Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Fifth Grade Math Teacher Kenli Stanfill as its Heritage Intermediate Grade Center Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I was really surprised to win,” said Stanfill. “Our administration announced it over the intercom one day and so I was really shocked. I was thankful that I’m blessed that my teammates thought so highly of me to recognize me for this.”
Stanfill has been teaching for 10 years and credits her third grade teacher Barbara Bradford with igniting her spark for the profession.
“I knew that I wanted to be a teacher because my third grade teacher Barbara Bradford was just awesome. I wanted to be just like her and have my own class. She was very loving and really cared about us as people, not just her students. She’s retired now, but still lives in the same town. I know when I speak to former classmates of mine everybody always talks about how they just loved her.”
Stanfill has called Heritage IGC home since beginning her teaching career.
“I love it here and I don’t plan on going anywhere else,” she said. “I love building relationships with students and their parents or families. I feel like if you build a deeper relationship, students are more motivated to learn in your classroom and have more respect for you. They know that you care about them as person, not just one of 80 students.”
Stanfill said the payoff for her efforts as a teacher is when students make “breakthroughs” in their learning and seeing students continue to grow in their education.
“I just really like seeing those aha moments when they finally make a breakthrough and understand something that they’ve been struggling with. It’s very eye opening for me,” she said. “In my Teacher of the Year video I have a few former students speak and I have stayed pretty close to a lot of them. I like to see their successes that they’ve done and it’s nice to see them moving forward and growing up.”
Like all teachers, Stanfill has also had to adjust to the “new normal” of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including learning a few new things herself.
“I think I’ve been on YouTube so much this year, watching videos of how to do things,” she said. “It’s unreal, but I just like to learn on my own and do it on my own. It makes me feel more successful and I guess kind of empowered.”
Stanfill has also had to help her students adjust to the various changes during an age where an enormous amount of change is already happening for students.
“I feel like fifth grade, it’s a weird age for kids. Their personalities are changing and some of them struggle with school. Some feel more comfortable being at home and doing things at their own pace, but then you have those kids who are really social who love school. For a few, it’s also been a challenge to get them to be motivated when they’re at home and join the Google Classroom.”
To help her students, Stanfill has had to get parents more engaged in the learning process as well.
“I have tried to communicate a lot more than normal, just to keep the families informed of what we’re doing,” she said. “I’m always sending messages to parents through the Remind app that what we’re doing certain things in class for the day and how they can check on their student’s work.”
As students begin to transition back to on-campus learning, Stanfill credits the key to her success as “good classroom management.”
“I’m pretty big on classroom management so it’s just easier if you have a classroom management plan in place and the kids know it,” she said. “Some teachers are more strict and some are more lax than others. I feel like if you are right there in the middle, the kids will do more for you and they know what you expect from them.”
Through the challenges, Stanfill also gives credit to her administration.
“I want to thank our administration. They’ve been amazing this year,” she said. “They have really tried to give us all the tools and training that we need to get through the year and have really supported their teachers. It’s been awesome. This year they’ve really stepped it up and gone above and beyond.”
Editor’s Note: The March 24 edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune will feature four awardees and the March 31 edition will feature the remaining four. The overall winner will be announced in the April 7 edition.