Coweta's Heritage IGC names Kenli Stanfill Teacher of the Year

Stanfill said the payoff for her efforts as a teacher is when students make “breakthroughs” in their learning and seeing students continue to grow in their education.

“I just really like seeing those aha moments when they finally make a breakthrough and understand something that they’ve been struggling with. It’s very eye opening for me,” she said. “In my Teacher of the Year video I have a few former students speak and I have stayed pretty close to a lot of them. I like to see their successes that they’ve done and it’s nice to see them moving forward and growing up.”

Like all teachers, Stanfill has also had to adjust to the “new normal” of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including learning a few new things herself.

“I think I’ve been on YouTube so much this year, watching videos of how to do things,” she said. “It’s unreal, but I just like to learn on my own and do it on my own. It makes me feel more successful and I guess kind of empowered.”

Stanfill has also had to help her students adjust to the various changes during an age where an enormous amount of change is already happening for students.