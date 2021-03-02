Coweta's Goeppinger selected as Academic All-Stater by Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

David Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”

Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.

Students must also meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.

The 2021 Academic All-State class is the 35th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

Since the award program’s inception, some 3,500 high school seniors from 330 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.