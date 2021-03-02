Coweta's Goeppinger selected as Academic All-Stater by Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

Coweta High School’s Madison Goeppinger has been named to the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s Academic All-Stater list, a prestigious scholastic honor that awards winners a medallion and a $1,000 merit-based scholarship.
She joins 99 other students across the state of Oklahoma to receive the honor and will be recognized at the foundation’s 35th annual Academic Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 22, at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa.
The awards ceremony will be televised statewide May 29 by OETA, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.
More than 379 students across the state of Oklahoma were nominated for the Class of 2021, with 100 winners representing 77 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
Goeppinger began her academic career with Coweta Public Schools in the fifth grade at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center and has matriculated through CPS.
Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis passed on his congratulations to Goeppinger while also giving credit to CPS educators.
“She is an excellent young lady with a very bright future,” he said. “She plans to attend Texas A&M next fall to pursue a degree in horticulture. Thank you to all the teachers and staff who have assisted Madison in her journey to reach this level of excellence! We are Tiger Proud!”
David Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
Students must also meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.
The 2021 Academic All-State class is the 35th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Since the award program’s inception, some 3,500 high school seniors from 330 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
The foundation will also recognize five innovative public school educators, including an educator from Coweta, who were selected in 2020 as Medal for Excellence winners but were unable to be honored last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the Medal for Excellence honorees is secondary teaching honoree Shelley Self, an art teacher at Coweta High School.
Other honorees include: elementary teaching recipient Michelle Rahn, a sixth-grade STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher at Will Rogers Junior High in Claremore; elementary/secondary administration recipient Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools; regional university/community college teaching recipient Dr. David Bass, professor of biology at the University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond; and research university teaching honoree Dr. Edralin Lucas, professor of nutritional sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater.
Founded in 1985, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and encouraging academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.
Through its Academic Awards Program, the foundation has provided more than $5 million in merit-based scholarships and awards to honor outstanding graduating seniors as Academic All-Staters and exceptional educators as Medal for Excellence winners.