Coweta's Dixie's Cafe to close

Dixie's Cafe, which has been a mainstay of downtown Coweta since it opened in 2013, will close May 28.

Owners Dixie Olsen and Amanda Mafemi will host a "Farewell Come-n-Go" event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29 to thank their customers for their support.

In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, Olsen said the reason for the closing was due to ongoing health issues with which she has been struggling.

"We can’t lie we are broken at this decision as Food, Faith, and Family are what we are called to do, to serve others, helping so many come together 'Making Memories Around The Meal Table' Olsen wrote in the post. "We will miss the faces, the friendships, the children’s pictures hanging on our walls and catering your special events."

The cafe will be open regular hours through May 28. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.